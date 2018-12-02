Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Aēsop opens Wellington, New Zealand store; H&M confirms Commercial Bay, Auckland, for August 30


NEWS The Australian beauty brand has made it to its neighbour’s capital city, its latest store in keeping with the Wellingtonian culture; and H&M’s fourth Kiwi store has been confirmed for opening at the end of August
Filed by Lucire staff/June 12, 2018/12.02





Bottom image: Wellington City Council Archives

Aēsop, the Australian beauty company, has launched its Wellington concept store at the corner of Featherston Street and Brandon Street.
   New Zealand may be its neighbour, but the Australian company has been opening locations in some of the biggest cities in the world—London, Paris, New York and Singapore among them—before setting its sights on sites closer to home.
   Each location has been thoroughly respectful to its home, and the new store at Change House is no exception.
   Architect Rufus Knight—a New Zealander who hailed from Ōpōtiki—and Aēsop retail architectural manager Denise Neri were on hand to discuss the ideas behind the 88 m² location, packed with VIPs and a live string quartet for its launch on June 7.
   Knight says his design had to be in keeping with the 1930s design of the building, and his approach was that of ‘Dutch modernism’. The original architecture had obvious art-déco influences, but also the Chicago school, and Knight stuck with that. Inside, Aēsop has employed dark walls, offset against a parquet floor, and the oiled timber shelves themselves mirror the art-déco curves outside. The sink is fitted with aged brass taps. It’s a pleasant experience when one shops for Aēsop’s extensive product line in Wellington, including skin, hair, and body care, all using the highest-quality ingredients.

In other retail news, Hennes & Mauritz has confirmed its Commercial Bay, Auckland location will open on August 30. This brings the Swedish giant right into the centre of Auckland, on the corner of Customs and Queen Streets, with a 3,500 m² location, comprising apparel and accessories for men, women, children, and babies, and H&M’s Home concept. This follows earlier openings at Sylvia Park, Auckland; Christchurch central; and Lower Hutt, Wellington.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Publisher’s diary: behind the scenes at H�...
Hennes & Mauritz opens first store in Aucklan...
H&M Conscious Exclusive releases full set of ...
H&M’s New Zealand store will be the fir...
H&M to launch a full beauty line this autumn;...
Lucire’s Instagram round-up, January 24
Filed under: beauty, fashion, hair, Lucire, New Zealand, Sweden

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow