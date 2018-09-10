Lucire


Saben collaborates with floral designers to celebrate spring releases


NEWS The New Zealand handbag and accessories’ brand teams up with four floral designers to celebrate the start of spring and its Exhale collection
Filed by Lucire staff/September 10, 2018/13.04


Saben, the long-running handbag and accessories’ line, has collaborated with four floral designers to celebrate the start of spring in New Zealand.
   Founder Roanne Jacobsen has inspired the four designers’ five floral compositions, pairing each with a design from her latest Exhale collection.
   ‘For me, the design is always about more than just the product itself, asides from function, it is a form of expression. I love that the arrangements have become a standalone art form. It is exciting to be collaborating with these floral designers to revel in the new season and celebrate the uniqueness, both of the flowers and of each handbag,’ said Jacobsen.
   The Saben Big Sis’ Tilly in chestnut inspired Eden Kersten, head florist at the Botanist in Auckland, who used slipper orchids and begonia leaves. Kersten created a second design using hellebore flowers to pair with the oversized Saben Luna bag.
   Tina Heffer, of the Birdcage in Te Awamutu, paired the Cami bag in linen using succulents and gum. Georgie Malyon took the Rebe handbag as a base for her bouquet, which included the use of spray paint, to create a unique floral style. Lucy Houghton of Lu Diamond Flowers started with the Mae handbag in white and the Tilly bag in poppy red, creating an arrangement with ‘carnations, anemones, mini cymbidiums and anthuriums—they all have that full lush heavy petal look and feel. Perfect for a beautiful arrangement that has texture and depth without being too busy or overthought,’ she said.
   The Exhale collection is priced between NZ$65 and NZ$589.




Filed under: design, fashion, Lucire, New Zealand, tendances, trend

 

