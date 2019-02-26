Lucire


Michael B. Jordan stars in Spike Lee-directed film for Coach


NEWS An iconic director and one of the US’s fresh faces come together with a meaningful promo for Coach
Actor Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) stars in Coach’s promotional film, Words Matter, directed by another high-profile American, none other than BlacKKKlansman’s Spike Lee.
   A Spike Lee Joint, Words Matter is both a commentary on both Coach’s values and our times. The film was co-written by Lee with his children Satchel and Jackson Lee. Jane How styled, Jove Edmond did the hair, and Carola González was behind the make-up.
   Shot in the desert outside Los Angeles, the film opens with Jordan on his motorcycle. He finds rocks scattered in the desert with negative words such as hatred, evil, bigotry and lies; he replaces the rocks with his own ones, featuring positive words: courage, truth, dream and love.
   ‘I’m honoured to get to collaborate with giants in their respective fields, Michael B. Jordan and Coach,’ said Lee in a release. ‘It was truly a magical day working, shooting in the desert. Enjoy.”
   Said Jordan, ‘Collaborating with the iconic Spike Lee on this short film for Coach was an inspirational experience. Spike’s art has moved the cultural dial for decades. I’m proud of the powerful messaging of this film and to be working alongside a brand that cares about putting that narrative into the world as much as I do.’
   Supporting personal videos, directed by Lee’s children, and featuring, inter alia, the artist Whisbe, Nets player Spencer Dinwiddie and Satchel and Jackson Lee themselves, will be published to prompt conversations about the film.

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, fashion, film, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Paula Sweet