Lego Technic and Ducati re-create Panigale V4 R; Ferrari helps with COVID-19 fight

Lego Technic unveils a new motorcyle; Salon Privé announces new dates for its 2020 event; and Ferrari is making valves and fittings for masks at its Maranello plant









For both adults and children alike, Lego has worked the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, to re-create the Panigale V4 R in miniature. Part of the Lego Technic range for older children, the model can teach them how the two-speed gearbox activates the V4 engine, and how the suspension and steering work. It is the first Lego Technic motorcycle to include a gearbox that simulates different speeds and riding techniques. The model measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height, and 8 cm in width, and comprises 646 pieces. It will be available at Ducati dealerships and its online store, and at Lego stores, both physically and online from June 1, priced at â‚¬59.99.









With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Salon PrivÃ©, which showcases luxury cars, supercars, and a concours dâ€™Ã©lÃ©gance on the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, have shifted the event back three weeks, to take place from September 23 to 26. Ninety-five per cent of the exhibitor space had already been sold, and the organizers expect there to be numerous product launches for 2020.





Finally, Ferrari notes that it has begun producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant to help the fight against COVID-19. The valves and fittings are going to Mares and Solid Energy, who are altering their masks to create new ones for patients and front-line health care workers. Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem is handling the logistics.