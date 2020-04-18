Lucire


Lego Technic and Ducati re-create Panigale V4 R; Ferrari helps with COVID-19 fight


NEWS Lego Technic unveils a new motorcyle; Salon PrivÃ© announces new dates for its 2020 event; and Ferrari is making valves and fittings for masks at its Maranello plant
Filed by Lucire staff/April 18, 2020/13.25





For both adults and children alike, Lego has worked the Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati, to re-create the Panigale V4 R in miniature. Part of the Lego Technic range for older children, the model can teach them how the two-speed gearbox activates the V4 engine, and how the suspension and steering work. It is the first Lego Technic motorcycle to include a gearbox that simulates different speeds and riding techniques. The model measures 32 cm in length, 16 cm in height, and 8 cm in width, and comprises 646 pieces. It will be available at Ducati dealerships and its online store, and at Lego stores, both physically and online from June 1, priced at â‚¬59.99.




   With the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the organizers of Salon PrivÃ©, which showcases luxury cars, supercars, and a concours dâ€™Ã©lÃ©gance on the grounds of Blenheim Palace in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, have shifted the event back three weeks, to take place from September 23 to 26. Ninety-five per cent of the exhibitor space had already been sold, and the organizers expect there to be numerous product launches for 2020.


Above: Salon PrivÃ© Concours d’Elegance 2019 best of show winner: a 1948 Talbot Lago T26 GS Fastback CoupÃ© by Figoni.

   Finally, Ferrari notes that it has begun producing respirator valves and fittings for protective masks at its Maranello plant to help the fight against COVID-19. The valves and fittings are going to Mares and Solid Energy, who are altering their masks to create new ones for patients and front-line health care workers. Nuovamacut Gruppo TeamSystem is handling the logistics.

