



Elle might not have been in China for 75 years, but as one of the few countries that has put COVID-19 largely behind it, the French magazineâ€™s landmark anniversary was commemorated in Chengdu, along with Elle Chinaâ€™s Style Awards.

The Elle China Style Awards took place at Chengduâ€™s New Century Global Centre, the worldâ€™s largest building as measured by floor area (1,700,000 mÂ²), rather than in Shanghai, where it had hitherto been held. The Awards had the theme â€˜Traversing the boundaries of influencesâ€™.

The awards went to Liu Song for Photographer of the Year; Wang Ziqian for New Photographer of the Year; Zhao Jiali for Supermodel of the Year; Mao Geping for Beauty Master of the Year; and Yang Guidong and Chen Xuzhi for Designers of the Year.

Elle China editorial director Nicole Xue also launched the magazineâ€™s â€˜Wonder Womenâ€™ project with actresses Ma Yili and Tao Hong, Olympic champion Ding Ning, lawyer Guo Jianmei, artist Xiang Jing, and â€˜Beidou Goddessâ€™ Xu Ying.

The magazine also unveiled its 75th anniversary cover at the event.