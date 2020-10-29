Elle commemorates 75th anniversary at Chinese edition’s Style Awards
Filed by Lucire staff/October 29, 2020/21.16
Elle might not have been in China for 75 years, but as one of the few countries that has put COVID-19 largely behind it, the French magazineâ€™s landmark anniversary was commemorated in Chengdu, along with Elle Chinaâ€™s Style Awards.
The Elle China Style Awards took place at Chengduâ€™s New Century Global Centre, the worldâ€™s largest building as measured by floor area (1,700,000 mÂ²), rather than in Shanghai, where it had hitherto been held. The Awards had the theme â€˜Traversing the boundaries of influencesâ€™.
The awards went to Liu Song for Photographer of the Year; Wang Ziqian for New Photographer of the Year; Zhao Jiali for Supermodel of the Year; Mao Geping for Beauty Master of the Year; and Yang Guidong and Chen Xuzhi for Designers of the Year.
Elle China editorial director Nicole Xue also launched the magazineâ€™s â€˜Wonder Womenâ€™ project with actresses Ma Yili and Tao Hong, Olympic champion Ding Ning, lawyer Guo Jianmei, artist Xiang Jing, and â€˜Beidou Goddessâ€™ Xu Ying.
The magazine also unveiled its 75th anniversary cover at the event.