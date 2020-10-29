Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Elle commemorates 75th anniversary at Chinese edition’s Style Awards


NEWS With France in lockdown, it made more sense for Elle to mark its 75th anniversary in the Middle Kingdomâ€”giving the Chinese edition the cachet of European longevity
Filed by Lucire staff/October 29, 2020/21.16



Elle might not have been in China for 75 years, but as one of the few countries that has put COVID-19 largely behind it, the French magazineâ€™s landmark anniversary was commemorated in Chengdu, along with Elle Chinaâ€™s Style Awards.
   The Elle China Style Awards took place at Chengduâ€™s New Century Global Centre, the worldâ€™s largest building as measured by floor area (1,700,000 mÂ²), rather than in Shanghai, where it had hitherto been held. The Awards had the theme â€˜Traversing the boundaries of influencesâ€™.
   The awards went to Liu Song for Photographer of the Year; Wang Ziqian for New Photographer of the Year; Zhao Jiali for Supermodel of the Year; Mao Geping for Beauty Master of the Year; and Yang Guidong and Chen Xuzhi for Designers of the Year.
   Elle China editorial director Nicole Xue also launched the magazineâ€™s â€˜Wonder Womenâ€™ project with actresses Ma Yili and Tao Hong, Olympic champion Ding Ning, lawyer Guo Jianmei, artist Xiang Jing, and â€˜Beidou Goddessâ€™ Xu Ying.
   The magazine also unveiled its 75th anniversary cover at the event.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Bella Hadid, Irina Shayk, Ming Xi, Jourdan Dunn, I...
Entertainment news: Zhang Zi Lin on modelling; mor...
Shiseido relaunches Ultimune Power Infusing Concen...
Festival de Cannes, day 8: Sonam Kapoor, Ming Xi, ...
AmFAR Gala at Festival de Cannes day nine: Rita Or...

Categories
 beauty / celebrity / China / fashion / living / Lucire / modelling / publishing

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian