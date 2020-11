Jessica Clarke models Ruby’s resort 2020â€“1 collection, Tides

There are bursts of colours with Ruby’s resort 2020 collection, featuring ’70s-inspired prints, knitwear, and fruity shades, as worn by international model Jessica Clarke. The collection, dubbed Tides, is, says creative director Deanna Didovich, ‘a reflection of my emotions, the ebb and flow of waves … I have felt confined and overwhelmed with change in 2020, which are feelings I am sure others can relate to too.’

She adds, ‘Resort is a pivotal collection of our year; it’s us ending the year on the best note possible. I wanted Tides to feel free, nostalgic and sentimental. It’s all about silhouettes that accentuate the body’s natural curves and colours that are charming and optimistic.’

Tides is refreshingly bold when it comes to its shades—bright green, papaya, yellow, and purple among them—as well as a striking zig-zag print in the Portia style (top, pants and bandeau dress). The Portia print is in a GOTS-certified cotton, while we love the calmness of the Waves blue marle knit (in cardigan, long sleeve top or midi-skirt). Think linen, lightweight cotton and breathable materials.

The collection is available from November 20 at rubynz.com and at Ruby retailers.