Jessica Clarke models Ruby’s resort 2020â€“1 collection, Tides







There are bursts of colours with Rubyâ€™s resort 2020 collection, featuring â€™70s-inspired prints, knitwear, and fruity shades, as worn by international model Jessica Clarke. The collection, dubbed Tides, is, says creative director Deanna Didovich, â€˜a reflection of my emotions, the ebb and flow of waves â€¦ I have felt confined and overwhelmed with change in 2020, which are feelings I am sure others can relate to too.â€™

She adds, ‘Resort is a pivotal collection of our year; itâ€™s us ending the year on the best note possible. I wanted Tides to feel free, nostalgic and sentimental. Itâ€™s all about silhouettes that accentuate the bodyâ€™s natural curves and colours that are charming and optimistic.’

Tides is refreshingly bold when it comes to its shadesâ€”bright green, papaya, yellow, and purple among themâ€”as well as a striking zig-zag print in the Portia style (top, pants and bandeau dress). The Portia print is in a GOTS-certified cotton, while we love the calmness of the Waves blue marle knit (in cardigan, long sleeve top or midi-skirt). Think linen, lightweight cotton and breathable materials.

The collection is available from November 20 at rubynz.com and at Ruby retailers.


























