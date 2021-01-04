Halsey launches new make-up range, About-Face





Halsey has launched a make-up range, About-Face (styled all in lowercase), launching direct to consumers on January 25 at www.aboutface.com, and through Ipsy in a year-long partnership.

About-Faceâ€™s messaging is all about individuality and self-expression, â€˜recognizing that there is no one version of us,â€™ says the company. â€˜Inspired by music, fashion and art, About-Face honours inclusivity, acceptance, experimentation and the democratization of beauty for our multiple identities.â€™

Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singerâ€“songwriter, artist and author Halsey, whom Lucireâ€™s Elyse Glickman headed to Coachella with in 2017, is a self-taught make-up artist as well, and has done her own for performances, editorials and music videos. As a result, she had built up a deep knowledge of the products, to the point where she would blend and colour-correct to achieve the desired effect. She also understood what high performance entailed in make-up formulations.

â€˜Make-up is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection,â€™ she said. â€˜I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun.â€™

There are three lines within About-Face: Light Lock, a face highlighter range; Matte, with high-intensity colours for the face, eyes and lips; and Shadowstick, a range of cream eyeshadow crayons. In total, there are 10 product categories, including beauty tools and limited-edition cosmetic bags. All products are vegan, clean and cruelty-free. Prices range from US$17 to US$32.

About-Faceâ€™s next drop is in February, with a matte lip range called Anti-Valentineâ€™s Day.