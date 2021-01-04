Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Halsey launches new make-up range, About-Face


NEWS The Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singerâ€“songwriter, artist and author is also a self-confessed make-up junkie, and puts her first-hand knowledge to work in her own range
Filed by Lucire staff/January 4, 2021/22.15



Halsey has launched a make-up range, About-Face (styled all in lowercase), launching direct to consumers on January 25 at www.aboutface.com, and through Ipsy in a year-long partnership.
   About-Faceâ€™s messaging is all about individuality and self-expression, â€˜recognizing that there is no one version of us,â€™ says the company. â€˜Inspired by music, fashion and art, About-Face honours inclusivity, acceptance, experimentation and the democratization of beauty for our multiple identities.â€™
   Grammy-nominated multi-platinum singerâ€“songwriter, artist and author Halsey, whom Lucireâ€™s Elyse Glickman headed to Coachella with in 2017, is a self-taught make-up artist as well, and has done her own for performances, editorials and music videos. As a result, she had built up a deep knowledge of the products, to the point where she would blend and colour-correct to achieve the desired effect. She also understood what high performance entailed in make-up formulations.
   â€˜Make-up is an art and art is about happy accidents, not any one ideal of perfection,â€™ she said. â€˜I always feel the most free when I am creating looks without following any rules. The beauty industry has norms, but I want to encourage people to challenge those standards and allow things to be imperfect and fun.â€™
   There are three lines within About-Face: Light Lock, a face highlighter range; Matte, with high-intensity colours for the face, eyes and lips; and Shadowstick, a range of cream eyeshadow crayons. In total, there are 10 product categories, including beauty tools and limited-edition cosmetic bags. All products are vegan, clean and cruelty-free. Prices range from US$17 to US$32.
   About-Faceâ€™s next drop is in February, with a matte lip range called Anti-Valentineâ€™s Day.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Ralph & Russo, Charlotte Tilbury, Anya Hindma...
Getting Lordeâ€™s Grammy look with MAC; plus v...
Sound, soul and surprises
Jessica Jung named Revlonâ€™s newest ambassado...
Hollywood: at your service
Beauty moves outside the box

Categories
 beauty / celebrity / Los Angeles / Lucire

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian