Sui He tapped as Elizabeth Arden’s newest ambassador


NEWS The high-profile Chinese model and actress adds another international brand to her campaign portfolio
Filed by Lucire staff/March 5, 2021/22.46


Model and actress Sui He (ä½•ç©—) has been named Elizabeth Ardenâ€™s newest ambassador.
   Hailing from China, where she established her modelling career after winning a competition at age 17, He went on to become the first Asian model to open a US designer show (Ralph Lauren, fallâ€“winter 2011â€“12) and the second model of Chinese descent to appear in a Victoriaâ€™s Secret fashion show, walking every year for the lingerie brand from 2011 to 2017. In 2011 she was named one of New Yorkâ€™s fall 2011 top 10 faces.
   She has also appeared in Legend of the Naga Pearls, Pegasus, and Silent Separation during the 2010s.
   Elizabeth Arden picked He to appeal to the east Asian market, although she will also appear in global campaigns.
   He said, â€˜I am a beauty lover at heart and have always been a fan of the Elizabeth Arden brand. The brand resembles a grace and timeless style that I have always admired along with high-quality and beautiful products that make women feel empowered. I am proud to partner with such a heritage brand and am excited to share their innovations and rich history with women everywhere.â€™
   Ava Huang, Elizabeth Ardenâ€™s global general manager, added, â€˜Sui’s effortless sophistication and natural beauty leaves the world enamoured. Her confidence and drive coupled with her warmth and intelligence align seamlessly with Elizabeth Arden’s brand values, making her the perfect woman to represent the brand, continuing to uphold our founder’s legacy of empowering women and providing them with luxurious, high-performing innovation.â€™
   Prior campaigns for He include Ralph Lauren, Karl by Karl Lagerfeld, Tom Ford, Roberto Cavalli, Banana Republic, Bloomingdaleâ€™s, and H&M.
   She has also lent her name to the Stop Asian Hate social media campaign in the US.

