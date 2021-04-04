Time Oak Hotel & Suites in Dubai offers Ramadan specials, including authentic Iftar

Accommodation and food specials, including an authentic Iftar family meal, available for those who want to get away during the holy monthFiled by Lucire staff/April 4, 2021/22.13





The Time Oak Hotel & Suites at Barsha Heights, Dubai, are running a Ramadan special, with both food and accommodation specials.

At the Pranzo and Al Bal restaurants, start with dates and fresh fruit juices, then hot and cold mezzeh and assorted soups and salads from the salad bar.

For the main course, lamb ouzi with oriental rice, mixed grills, including beef, chicken and seafood, and pasta dishes.

For dessert, dried fruits, traditional Arabic desserts, and Um Ali and French pastries.

The chef will host a live cooking station with specials including kunafa and koshari, served from a Ramadan cart, and an action food station with saj, pizza and homemade breads. In addition, Al Bal will feature a live mint tea service and sahlab drinksâ€™ station.

Prices begin at Dhs.139 for the buffet, to Dhs.165 for buffet and shisha. These are available from sunset to 9 p.m. There is a 30 per cent discount for bookings made before April 13, 2021.

There is also a Ramadan Iftar family meal for four to six at Dhs.299, available daily.

For Ramadan, suites are priced at Dhs.259 for single occupancy and Dhs.319 for double for those who wish to get away. Find out more at www.timehotels.ae.