Karnit Aharoni shows off latest designs for springâ€“summer 2021


NEWS Karnit Aharoni has revealed her springâ€“summer 2021 designs, with a dash of the wild west blended with the 1930s
Filed by Lucire staff/May 28, 2021/3.15






Greg Alexander/MÃ©phistopheles

New Zealand- and UK-educated, France-based Karnit Aharoni, profiled earlier in Lucire, has shown new entries for springâ€“summer 2021, inspired by her grandmother and the photographs of her from the 1930s. Aharoni has chosen to combine the 1930s inspiration with the wild west, on the basis that we currently live in times of change and chaos, and thereâ€™s anticipation about whatâ€™s to come.
   The fabrics are 100 per cent natural and environmentally responsible, sourced from Italy and France, and the clothes are produced in France and Portugal. The shoot was helmed by photographer Greg Alexander in Paris, with Sebastien Vienne art-directing. Hair and make-up were by Carine Larchet (for La Rocheâ€“Posay) and EugÃ¨ne Perma, with Angline of Ã‰lite Milano modelling.
   â€˜I believe what we are going through at the moment are changes which would have happened anyway, even without COVID,â€™ said Aharoni. â€˜I keep walking the path I’ve started with â€¦ small quantities, responsible production and partners, season-less pieces.
   â€˜I am a woman and I come from a line of very strong women. My grandmother was an incredible person as well as my mother, both very strong and creative. I also have two sisters, two daughters, and friends. I’m always sensitive to their feedback, comments and needs. Itâ€™s the contemporary femininity.â€™









Greg Alexander/MÃ©phistopheles

