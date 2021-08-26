Lucire


De Moi skin care blends Swiss formulation with natural Philippine healing


NEWS De Moi takes things to the next level, showcasing its All Natural line and its hero product, the Ultimate Intimate Wash Bar
Filed by Lucire staff/August 26, 2021/14.35



Demee Koch, born in the Philippines and now based in Switzerland, is the woman behind the De Moi skin care brand, formulated in Switzerland and bringing together the power of Philippine healing plants with Swiss active ingredients.
   The hero product of the range is De Moi’s Ultimate Intimate Wash Bar (SFr.39), a natural bar inspired by traditional Filipino therapeutic intimate care, using traditional guava leaf and alœ vera extract. It is ethically made and eco-friendly, and comes in biodegradable packaging. De Moi claims that a single Wash Bar outlasts three regular-sized bottles of liquid feminine wash.
   De Moi notes that in the Philippines, the guava leaf vagina steam bath is performed after childbirth for healing and tightening muscle and skin.
   De Moi also offers its Skin Perfect Beauty Bar and Skin Perfect Elixir Face Serum as part of its All Natural line. The products are available via demoi.ch and selected department stores.

