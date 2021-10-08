Lucire
The global fashion magazine October 12, 2021 



Marc O’Polo releases carbon-neutral campaign for autumn–winter 2021–2


NEWS The Stockholm-founded, German-owned premium label launches its new collection in Paris
Filed by Lucire staff/October 8, 2021/0.55







Jonas Lindstroem

Stockholm-founded brand Marc O’Polo made its début at Paris Fashion Week at the Ellia Art Gallery in the 4th arrondissement.
   It also launched its autumn–winter 2021–2 campaign in the city, showcasing a new film with a sustainability theme and the message, ‘It’s on us.’ The film stresses Marc O’Polo’s sustainable heritage and a large cube, one of which also appeared at the event. The campaign is claimed by the company to be carbon neutral, and will appear on TV and in digital media.
   The event had 300 guests, including campaign director and photographer Jonas Lindstroem, and campaign models Bilel Ben Ahmed, Gabriel ‘Ottawa’ Abgolo, and Kwami Efoe. Other guests included influencers Caro Daur, Sophia Roe, Freja Wewer and Mara Lafontan. Piu Piu DJed at the event.



Jonas Lindstroem

Also in Lucire’s news section
Kristen Stewart leads Chanel’s spring–summer...
H&M stays positive with unisex denim line, fo...
Miranda Kerr, Jessica Alba among celebrities at H&...
Lily-Rose Depp stars in Chanel cruise 2020–1 Balad...
H&M announces Giambattista Valli collaboratio...
Chanel shows cruise 2018–19 in Bangkok, with Lily-...
Categories
 fashion / film / Lucire / modelling / Paris / tendances / trend / TV



Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Template based on Understrap, with modifications by Jack Yan & Associates.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge

Contact us
Licensing