Marc O’Polo releases carbon-neutral campaign for autumn–winter 2021–2

Jonas Lindstroem
Stockholm-founded brand Marc O’Polo made its début at Paris Fashion Week at the Ellia Art Gallery in the 4th arrondissement.
It also launched its autumn–winter 2021–2 campaign in the city, showcasing a new film with a sustainability theme and the message, ‘It’s on us.’ The film stresses Marc O’Polo’s sustainable heritage and a large cube, one of which also appeared at the event. The campaign is claimed by the company to be carbon neutral, and will appear on TV and in digital media.
The event had 300 guests, including campaign director and photographer Jonas Lindstroem, and campaign models Bilel Ben Ahmed, Gabriel ‘Ottawa’ Abgolo, and Kwami Efoe. Other guests included influencers Caro Daur, Sophia Roe, Freja Wewer and Mara Lafontan. Piu Piu DJed at the event.
