The Beauty Therapy Project treats London’s homeless women to makeovers for Christmas

Lucire staff/0.14







Emanuela Di Mulo

Fifty volunteers in London have pampered homeless women as part of the Beauty Therapy Project.

A southeast London community centre was transformed into a beauty haven, with drapes, warm lighting and forest greenery, thanks to sponsors Cocospring and Popsy Mag.

The Beauty Therapy Project raised over Â£3,000 in under two weeks through Crowdfunder and helped engage women to donate sanitary towels and toiletries. Donations will be distributed to homeless shelters across London.

The women, accessed through St Mungo’s homeless shelter, were treated to makeovers from 50 professional make-up artists, hairstylists, masseuses and nail technicians. They could access a full wardrobe, including clothes, jewellery, bags and other accessories, all of which they could keep. Each woman could also keep a goody bag containing items from Pink Parcel, Motives Cosmetics, Nails Inc., Fab Little Bags, Sanitary Owl, Yogaleggs, Sugar Tables, Emily Crisps, Seascape, Joe’s Tea, Clarity Magazine, Popchips, Vitacoco, Mallow and Marsh, Pip & Nut, Organyc, Kokomelt and Cinnamon Tree Bakery. The evening concluded with a long-table banquet dinner.

Director of the Beauty Therapy Project, Ebun Ali, said, ‘It was a surreal experienceâ€”it was humbling and very emotional for everyone involved. Seeing these women transformed was one of the most beautiful things we could have ever witnessed and we are all so honoured to have been a part of this.’

Supporters Martha Silcott (the inventor of Fab Little Bags) and Robina Brennan (partnership manager at Smart Works charity) are looking to provide longer-term solutions.

Other partner organizations were Heartbeat Community Centre, Everyone Active Leisure Centre, Southwark Council, the Salvation Army, Loveworks, Woosh Washrooms, Smart Works and Camberwell Market.









