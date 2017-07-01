Video: La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz on the 2017 Oscars Best Picture flub

When it was discovered that Warren Beatty had wrongly announcedas the Best Picture winner, it overshadowed the other wins at the 2017 Oscarsby/February 27, 2017/7.56

In a move echoing that of Miss Universe host Steve Harvey in 2015, actor Warren Beatty read out the wrong name for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.

La La Land was announced as the winner at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night, but the actual winner was Moonlight.

La La Landâ€™s team were already on stage giving their acceptance speeches until its producer, Jordan Horowitz, said nonchalantly, â€˜Thereâ€™s a mistake. Moonlight, you won Best Picture.â€™

Beatty said that he had been handed the wrong envelope, its contents saying â€˜Emma Stone, La La Land.â€™ Horowitz backs up Beatty’s version of events in the video below.

Host Jimmy Kimmel made a reference to Harveyâ€™s gaffe, when he read out the wrong winner at the beauty pageant.

The gaffe almost overshadowed other wins on the night being the 2017 Oscarsâ€™ most talked-about moment.

Damien Chazelle was Best Director for his work on La La Land.

Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. Supporting gongs went to Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali, who became the first Muslim to win an acting Oscar.



The mishap at the 2017 Oscars, by Entertainment Tonight



La La Land Producer Jordan Horowitz relives the moment by Entertainment Tonight

Best Film

Moonlight

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Best Cinematography

Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Original Score

Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song

Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, La La Land

Best Sound Editing

Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Best Foreign Language Film

Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman

Best Film Editing

John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Visual Effects

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon, The Jungle Book

Best Production Design

David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco, La La Land

Best Sound Mixing

Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Documentary Feature

Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, O. J.: Made in America

Best Animated Film

Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer, Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film

Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer, Piper

Best Documentary, Short Subject

Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmets

Best Live-action Short Film

Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, Sing

Best Make-up

Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design

Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them