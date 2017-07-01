Lucire


Video: La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz on the 2017 Oscars Best Picture flub


NEWS When it was discovered that Warren Beatty had wrongly announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner, it overshadowed the other wins at the 2017 Oscars
by Lucire staff/February 27, 2017/7.56

In a move echoing that of Miss Universe host Steve Harvey in 2015, actor Warren Beatty read out the wrong name for Best Picture at the 89th Academy Awards.
   La La Land was announced as the winner at the 2017 Oscars on Sunday night, but the actual winner was Moonlight.
   La La Landâ€™s team were already on stage giving their acceptance speeches until its producer, Jordan Horowitz, said nonchalantly, â€˜Thereâ€™s a mistake. Moonlight, you won Best Picture.â€™
   Beatty said that he had been handed the wrong envelope, its contents saying â€˜Emma Stone, La La Land.â€™ Horowitz backs up Beatty’s version of events in the video below.
   Host Jimmy Kimmel made a reference to Harveyâ€™s gaffe, when he read out the wrong winner at the beauty pageant.
   The gaffe almost overshadowed other wins on the night being the 2017 Oscarsâ€™ most talked-about moment.
   Damien Chazelle was Best Director for his work on La La Land.
   Casey Affleck won Best Actor for Manchester by the Sea. Supporting gongs went to Viola Davis and Mahershala Ali, who became the first Muslim to win an acting Oscar.


The mishap at the 2017 Oscars, by Entertainment Tonight


La La Land Producer Jordan Horowitz relives the moment by Entertainment Tonight

Best Film
Moonlight

Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land

Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences

Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Best Original Screenplay
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Best Adapted Screenplay
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney, Moonlight

Best Cinematography
Linus Sandgren, La La Land

Best Original Score
Justin Hurwitz, La La Land

Best Original Song
Justin Hurwitz, Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, La La Land

Best Sound Editing
Sylvain Bellemare, Arrival

Best Foreign Language Film
Asghar Farhadi, The Salesman

Best Film Editing
John Gilbert, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Visual Effects
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Dan Lemmon, The Jungle Book

Best Production Design
David Wasco and Sandy Reynolds Wasco, La La Land

Best Sound Mixing
Kevin O’Connell, Andy Wright, Robert Mackenzie and Peter Grace, Hacksaw Ridge

Best Documentary Feature
Ezra Edelman and Caroline Waterlow, O. J.: Made in America

Best Animated Film
Byron Howard, Rich Moore and Clark Spencer, Zootopia

Best Animated Short Film
Alan Barillaro and Marc Sondheimer, Piper

Best Documentary, Short Subject
Orlando von Einsiedel and Joanna Natasegara, The White Helmets

Best Live-action Short Film
Kristof Deak and Anna Udvardy, Sing

Best Make-up
Alessandro Bertolazzi, Giorgio Gregorini and Christopher Nelson, Suicide Squad

Best Costume Design
Colleen Atwood, Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them

Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, film, living, Los Angeles, TV

 



 


