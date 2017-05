H&M creates unique looks at Met Gala for Nicki Minaj, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Jourdan Dunn

Dimitrios Kambouris, Neilson Barnard, Dia Dipasupil, John Shearer

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) went all out by dressing seven celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefit—the Met Gala—this year. Nicki Minaj, Future, Ashley Graham, Joe Jonas, Jourdan Dunn, Sasha Lane and Stella Maxwell all donned unique H&M looks to celebrate the Institute’s exhibition, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between.

H&M has had some experience of Kawakubo’s design æsthetic when the retailer teamed up with Comme des Garçons for a designer collection in 2008.

It’s the third year which the company has attended the Benefit, though the first in which it has made such a substantial push through the media.

The looks included ‘deconstruction, subverted tradition and asymmetry, mixed with the charm of bows, flowers and polka dots,’ said the company.

‘It has been our honour at H&M to create these looks inspired by Rei Kawakubo–Comme des Garçons, one of fashion’s most important and influential designers. Each H&M look has been entirely custom-made, with both Kawakubo’s creative world and the style of our guests in mind,’ said H&M design head Pernilla Wohlfahrt.

Minaj wore a tulle gown with a silk taffeta train, with black vinyl roses at the hem and beneath the train, held by a silk duchesse kimono top, and an Obi belt featuring Kawabuko’s face. ‘Partnering with H&M has been an incredible and unique experience. The look we have created is so special to me and I’m looking forward to sharing this moment with everyone. Together with the H&M design team, we embodied the theme; from the dramatic train to Kawakubo’s face. it’s truly inspiring!’ she said.

Future wore a slim-fit tailcoat made from organic silk, Tencel and wool, with an embroidered black skull and red Swarovski crystal heart on the back.

Graham wore an off-white deconstructed corset dress with a red silk shirt, both decorated with dark red silk organza ruffles. ‘It’s been such a wonderful experience with H&M for my first Met Gala. I have loved collaborating with them every step of the way and I can’t wait to show off my dress. It’s everything I could have ever dreamed of!’ she said.

Dunn wore a deconstructed dress featuring an off-white silk taffeta top and an asymmetrically cut, deconstructed skirt made from navy pinstripe suiting. Lane’s design was a sheer structured dress embellished with polka dots, held by a sheer, boned upper body with black Swarovski crystals.

Jonas wore a deep red slim-fit suit in Italian double-silk satin with black stripes and lapels, over a black organic silk shirt. ‘I always love wearing H&M, so it’s been an amazing experience to have H&M create this one-off look just for me. The tailoring is sharp and perfect for this special night, and it’s all so effortless,’ he said.

Maxwell wore a sheer organic silk chiffon dress covered in pearls. The pearls began as a necklace, crossed the chest, and formed the lines of a crinoline into the dress.



















