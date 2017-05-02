H&M creates unique looks at Met Gala for Nicki Minaj, Stella Maxwell, Ashley Graham, Jourdan Dunn







Dimitrios Kambouris, Neilson Barnard, Dia Dipasupil, John Shearer

Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) went all out by dressing seven celebrities at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Benefitâ€”the Met Galaâ€”this year. Nicki Minaj, Future, Ashley Graham, Joe Jonas, Jourdan Dunn, Sasha Lane and Stella Maxwell all donned unique H&M looks to celebrate the Institute’s exhibition, Rei Kawakubo/Comme des GarÃ§ons: Art of the In-Between.

H&M has had some experience of Kawakubo’s design Ã¦sthetic when the retailer teamed up with Comme des GarÃ§ons for a designer collection in 2008.

It’s the third year which the company has attended the Benefit, though the first in which it has made such a substantial push through the media.

The looks included ‘deconstruction, subverted tradition and asymmetry, mixed with the charm of bows, flowers and polka dots,’ said the company.

â€˜It has been our honour at H&M to create these looks inspired by Rei Kawakuboâ€“Comme des GarÃ§ons, one of fashionâ€™s most important and influential designers. Each H&M look has been entirely custom-made, with both Kawakuboâ€™s creative world and the style of our guests in mind,’ said H&M design head Pernilla Wohlfahrt.

Minaj wore a tulle gown with a silk taffeta train, with black vinyl roses at the hem and beneath the train, held by a silk duchesse kimono top, and an Obi belt featuring Kawabuko’s face. ‘Partnering with H&M has been an incredible and unique experience. The look we have created is so special to me and Iâ€™m looking forward to sharing this moment with everyone. Together with the H&M design team, we embodied the theme; from the dramatic train to Kawakuboâ€™s face. itâ€™s truly inspiring!’ she said.

Future wore a slim-fit tailcoat made from organic silk, Tencel and wool, with an embroidered black skull and red Swarovski crystal heart on the back.

Graham wore an off-white deconstructed corset dress with a red silk shirt, both decorated with dark red silk organza ruffles. ‘Itâ€™s been such a wonderful experience with H&M for my first Met Gala. I have loved collaborating with them every step of the way and I canâ€™t wait to show off my dress. Itâ€™s everything I could have ever dreamed of!’ she said.

Dunn wore a deconstructed dress featuring an off-white silk taffeta top and an asymmetrically cut, deconstructed skirt made from navy pinstripe suiting. Lane’s design was a sheer structured dress embellished with polka dots, held by a sheer, boned upper body with black Swarovski crystals.

Jonas wore a deep red slim-fit suit in Italian double-silk satin with black stripes and lapels, over a black organic silk shirt. ‘I always love wearing H&M, so itâ€™s been an amazing experience to have H&M create this one-off look just for me. The tailoring is sharp and perfect for this special night, and itâ€™s all so effortless,’ he said.

Maxwell wore a sheer organic silk chiffon dress covered in pearls. The pearls began as a necklace, crossed the chest, and formed the lines of a crinoline into the dress.



















