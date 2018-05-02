Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Jim Chapman previews 2018 Cannes Film Festival


NEWS The vlogger and model previews this year’s Festival de Cannes, and recalls memorable moments from its recent past
Filed by Lucire staff/May 2, 2018/20.48


English writer, model and YouTube vlogger Jim Chapman fronts a preview of the Festival de Cannes—the Cannes Film Festival—which Lucire will once again cover, beginning next week.
   Cate Blanchett presides over the jury of the 71st festival. Others on the jury are Chang Chen, Ava Duvernay, Robert Guédiguian, Khadja Nin, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Denis Villeneuve, and Andrey Zvyagintsev—spanning seven countries and five continents.
   Chapman notes that this year, Netflix productions have been omitted from consideration, because they do not première in traditional cinemas.
   He recalls earlier controversial moments, including in 2015 when Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin and director Denis Villeneuve all wore high heels to the première of Sicario, to protest the festival’s dress code that required women to wear them to all evening gala premières. Julia Roberts’ protest that year was to go barefoot.
   In 2011, Kanye West invited Jamie Foxx on stage to perform ‘Gold Digger’ impromptu during the Red Granite party that year.
   Grey Goose’s Cannes’ activity will be hashtagged #vivelavodka.

Also in Lucire’s news section
Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Banchan expecting ﬁrst ...
Naomi Campbell, Karolína Kurková headline de Griso...
Cannes videos: Pirates conference and première; Lé...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
In brief: Paula Sweet releases new book; Kardashia...
Filed under: celebrity, culture, entertainment, film, living, London, Lucire, modelling, TV, Web 2·0, Zeitgeist

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow