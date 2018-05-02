English writer, model and YouTube vlogger Jim Chapman fronts a preview of the Festival de Cannes—the Cannes Film Festival—which Lucire will once again cover, beginning next week.

Cate Blanchett presides over the jury of the 71st festival. Others on the jury are Chang Chen, Ava Duvernay, Robert Guédiguian, Khadja Nin, Léa Seydoux, Kristen Stewart, Denis Villeneuve, and Andrey Zvyagintsev—spanning seven countries and five continents.

Chapman notes that this year, Netflix productions have been omitted from consideration, because they do not première in traditional cinemas.

He recalls earlier controversial moments, including in 2015 when Benicio del Toro, Josh Brolin and director Denis Villeneuve all wore high heels to the première of Sicario, to protest the festival’s dress code that required women to wear them to all evening gala premières. Julia Roberts’ protest that year was to go barefoot.

In 2011, Kanye West invited Jamie Foxx on stage to perform ‘Gold Digger’ impromptu during the Red Granite party that year.

Grey Goose’s Cannes’ activity will be hashtagged #vivelavodka.