Carlton Hotel Baglioni Milano custom-tailors a new concept







Outstanding properties walk a fine line between consistent, reliable service offerings and fresh twists which appeal to repeat guests as they attract new customers. Milano’s Carlton Baglioni performs the world-class task to the highest degree.

The first great impression of this superior five-star is its discreet, narrow entrance at 5 via Senato, hard to find from the street. Warn your cab driver to be on the look-out! Against a background of thick foliage the ever-engaging bellman Saïd has the talent to whisk you effortlessly inside the marble-floored lobby, where the magic begins.

The warm welcome and super-pro skills of familiar faces like Concierge Lino always make a return to the hotel a supremely hospitable experience. A dinner under the watchful eyes of the inestimable Vincenzo at il Baretto ristorante is a must-do during your stay. Recently, the Carlton renovated its front-facing garden, designing an accommodating leafy space ideal for a relaxing rendezvous or a quick al fresco spritz.

We can’t say enough about the variety of lodging options available to the discerning traveller. Terrace suites overlooking the via della Spiga provide a platform for private luxuriating, or voyeuristic people-watching, as the fashion-forward glitterati parade below.

The hotel’s private portal opening directly onto via della Spiga allows the guest the opportunity to survey Milano’s finest fashion windows at ground level in the pedestrian-only zone where inspiration is the byword and personal style dominates the conversation. Baglioni has taken the hint from the spirit of this street, launching their new Assoluto Signature Programme, a bespoke travel experience designed for the luxury traveller who won’t accept pre-packaged cookie-cutter solutions. Custom proposals tailored to the individual guest distinguish this new offering. Milano appropriately crafts its unique concepts under the name ‘Your Own Private Via della Spiga’. You couldn’t ask for more exclusive treatment. The Assoluto Signature Programme is already available in the Milano, Roma, Firenze and Venezia properties, well worth your kind consideration.—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor











Paula Sweet