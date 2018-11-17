Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Twenty-six miles from Hollywood


NEWS Catalina Island Museum, an hour from Long Beach, Calif., has two movie-based exhibits, one on a 1920 film, the other on one of 1975’s most talked about. Stanley Moss previews them
Filed by Lucire staff/May 7, 2018/11.17


You really don’t need another reason to visit Catalina, the jewel of an island an hour off the coast of Long Beach, California. The tiny port of Avalon has been discovered as the jumping-off point for trekkers, mountain bikers, campers and zipline thrill-seekers. But once you’ve ventured back from the wilds where bison and other wildlife roam, and relaxed at the wealth of wine bars and seafood stands, you might enjoy a visit to the Catalina Island Museum. Two movie-themed exhibits provide a cultural counterpoint to the normal outdoor millennial pursuits. The first, Harry Houdini—Terror on the Magic Isle, dramatizes the making of the famous escape artist’s 1920 film Terror Island, filmed on Catalina, featuring artifacts, documents and lost footage, not to mention account of an unsolved mystery which still shrouds the century-old production (open through October 7, 2018). The second exhibit, Jaws: the Art of Fear in Filmmaking, has production renderings, rare ephemera and props from the 1975 film that scared the daylights out of world audiences (through September 16, 2018).—Stanley Moss, Travel Editor



Also in Lucire’s news section
Destination datelines: Catalina, Paris, Gurgaon, P...
Mary Tyler Moore’s most famous TV shows alte...
Indulging in nostalgia: new Catalina Island Museum...
Video: Madame Tussauds unveils four Whitney Housto...
Video: a preview of Designing 007: 50 Years of Bon...
Steve McQueen’s Le Mans to be celebrated at ...
Filed under: culture, entertainment, film, Lucire, New Zealand, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 38
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2018 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire on social networks
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Google Plus
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on Tumblr
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Pinterest
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Sarah Arnold-Hall | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow