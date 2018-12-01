HK semifinal winners of Woolmark prize announced: I-am-chen, Angel Chen, Yohei Ohno, Youser





Lillie Eiger

I-am-chen (Hong Kong), Angel Chen (Shanghai), Yohei Ohno (Tokyo) and Youser (Seoul) are the four place-getters in the International Woolmark Prize Hong Kong semi-final.

The entries had to use wool in a creative way.

I-am-chen’s Zhi Chen was inspired by US abstract painter Agnes Martin, using patterns and grids. Angel Chen, meanwhile, took inspiration from the deep-sea diver Haenyeo, referencing diving suits and woollen bathing suits of the 1920s and 1930s. Yohei Ohno began with archival fabrics from Japan’s Bishu region’s wool textile mills. Finally, Youser was inspired by the Windigokan warrior group from the Ojibwa tribe in North America.

The judging panel comprised: designer Rahul Mishra; Angus Lui, managing editor, Esquire Hong Kong; Alison Tay, editor-in-chief, Grazia Middle East; Alison Veness, 10 and 10 Men Magazine Australia editor; Rebecca Khoury, associate editor of 10 and 10 Men Magazine Australia; Kirsten Lock, fashion director and co-founder of Ordre; Tawny Leung, Lane Crawford womenswear buyer; Ayako Midorikawa, womenswear buyer for Takashimaya; and Keiko Kadosugi, menswear buyer for Takashimaya.

Three hundred applicants in 46 countries had applied. There are semifinal events in Hong Kong, London and New York. There will be 12 going through to the final competition, who will each get A$70,000 to develop their business and a capsule collection of six looks in merino wool. A global final takes place in London in February 2019.

One womenswear and one menswear winner will receive A$200,000 as well as mentoring at the global final. One will be selected for the Innovation Award, with a financial contribution of A$100,000. Winners can also see their collections retailed through a number of high-profile high-street and online retailers, including Boutique 1, Boon the Shop, David Jones, Harvey Nichols, Hudson’s Bay Company, Lane Crawford, Leclaireur, Mytheresa.com, Parlour X, Ssense.com, Sugar, Takashimaya, Tata Cliq Luxury and Ordre.com.

The 2018–19 trophy itself was designed and made by Central Saint Martin’s graduate Charlotte Kidger.

























Lillie Eiger