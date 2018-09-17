Celebrity Connected’s Emmy suite: perking up for the big day







We can always count on Celebrity Connected to provide guests a mix of practical accessories, beautiful home items, pet essentials, and interesting new beauty products from independent producers and health-oriented purveyors. The 2018 Emmy edition, though smaller than past years, did not disappoint.

As this year’s Emmy celebration began earlier than in the past, we were very happy to be greeted by fresh brewed coffee and a generous box of take-homes from Seattle-based Lighthouse Roasters, one of the pioneering roasters that put Seattle on the map as America’s ultimate coffee city. While Lighthouse’s tiny café is still a destination for coffee aficionados, guests could bring a taste of that experience to their lounge with quality beans sourced from coffee farms and collectives around the globe with established Fair Trade policies and growing conditions. The result is a selection of coffees crafted with coffee varietals with distinctive qualities with notes of fruit, acidity, nuttiness or spicy complexity. We’re certainly ready to break out the Roaster’s Choice and Ethiopian beans, and test out their drip apparatus after the post-Emmy afterglow!

There was also a heaping helping southern hospitality on site, from beautiful home fabrics and wallpaper from Wilmington, North Carolina’s House of Harris to Piece Handcrafted Jewelry, a Tennessee-based maker of natural stone statement jewellery.

We found the usual offering of Hollywood beauty products are always a big draw at ‘CC’, and this time was no different. The focus this year was on natural, organic, and vegan from upstart brands. It seems everyone is going green, especially when it comes to their beauty routine. Even with one glamour-based line (Sheree Cosmetics) on the floor, we were interested in the straight-forward unisex skin care line from Michigan-based Bee Waxed Cosmetics, a chemical-free yet effective range of skin and body care made from raw ingredients as an alternative to traditional over-the-counter skin care which often contain skin-damaging toxins.

Respekt Skincare, based in San Francisco and producing goods in South Korea, is dedicated to creams and serums free of parabens and anything artificial. Their Vita-C Mist is a daily dose of powerful vitamins for an anytime glow. Sydney, NSW-based Kadee Botanicals are formulated with exotic botanicals from Australia, treating your skin to the best and purest ingredients for healthy and luminous skin. The booth for London’s Vita-Electric Skin & Hair was buzzing with activity. Certified organic and made from sustainable ingredients, Vita-Electric does not skimp on luxury: their Body Velvet All-in-One Buttercream is nothing short of decadent.

Some unusual fashion items featured included African-inspired fabric shoes and bags from Kingdom of Mel as well as solar-powered fan hats from Kool Breeze, which address “hot-headed” individuals by integrating a solar-powered fan into the ornamentation. Refreshments included fresh sushi catering from SushiKoo, which could be washed down with Upland, Calif.-based Rescue Beers. The couple’s IPAs, blondes, seasonal, and porters also raise funds and awareness for dog rescue and charities benefiting first responders and members of the military who have selflessly given to the community at large. The industrious, environmentally friendly company also produces dog biscuits from the spent grains left over after each batch of beer.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor, and Jody Miller, Correspondent



























