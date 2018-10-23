Macpac joins retailers in mohair ban following PETA exposé

Outdoor brand Macpac has joined over 300 retailers worldwide in banning the use of mohair after a PETA Asia exposé showing cruelty to angora goats in South AfricaFiled by Lucire staff/October 23, 2018/23.42





Australian-owned, New Zealand-founded outdoor brand Macpac has become the latest to pledge to cease selling items with mohair, after a PETA exposé.

Emily Rice, a spokeswoman for PETA, said, ‘PETA’s exposé pulled back the curtain on abuse in the mohair industry, revealing that gentle baby goats cried out in fear and pain as they were shorn for mohair jumpers and scarves. Macpac has joined the growing list of fashion brands that recognize that today’s shoppers don’t support cruelty to animals.’

Macpac CEO Alex Brandon, after viewing the footage, said, ‘No animal deserves to be treated so poorly. We are very happy to commit to never using mohair at Macpac now or in the future.’

PETA Asia’s investigations in South Africa, which produces over half of the world’s mohair, showed shearers were careless, leaving angora goats wounded. The animals were stitched up without pain relief. Unwanted animals died in horrific ways.

In August, the National Council of SPCAs in South Africa filed cruelty-to-animals charges against four angora goat farmers. The South African police is investigating farmers, shearers and farm workers.

ASOS, Esprit, Forever New, the Gap, Gorman, Topshop and Uniqlo are among the 300 retailers who have already banned mohair.