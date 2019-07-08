Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Elle Makeup launches wider range in China


NEWS Elle magazine’s make-up brand extension will release a wider range to the Chinese public in September
Filed by Lucire staff/July 8, 2019/20.49


Elle magazine’s make-up range has been showcased in China, at an event at the Suzhou Radio and Television Station’s broadcast hall.
   Originally devised in 2014, the brand extension to the magazine first appeared in Paris. Its official arrival in China was last year, with a limited range of lipsticks, though the fuller range itself, with more make-up and skin care products, was not seen till the Suzhou event last Friday.
   The range will be fully imported and appear on the market in China in September.
   The venue is meant to reflect the brand’s colours and retail experience, and supposedly signals a Parisian woman’s personality and lifestyle to the Chinese consumer.
   Zhao Weiyi of Jingti Investment Management, Anthony Tran, VP of Elle LAE Asia Pacific, and Jin Jin, LAE general manager, spoke at the press conference. Guests enjoyed a make-up show at the event, as well as service from the Hilton Suzhou Hotel. A surprise dinner was held later that evening, along with a visit to the Huayi Brothers Film and Television Park.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
Shiseido relaunches Ultimune Power Infusing Concen...
Araya A. Hargate, Deepika Padukone, Praya Lundberg...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Araya A. Hargate, Kendall ...
Festival de Cannes, day five: Sonam Kapoor, Mary J...
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Rihanna among the most gla...
News in brief: Ryan Reynolds roasted as Man of the...
Filed under: beauty, China, living, Lucire, modelling, Paris

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 39
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian