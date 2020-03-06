Lucire


Oberoi One: a new loyalty programme


NEWS Stanley Moss anticipates that Oberoi’s new loyalty programme could be as well resolved as its rivals’
Filed by Lucire staff/March 6, 2020/13.10



Word reaches us that the Oberoi chain is about to announce a long-overdue top-tier loyalty programme, something thatâ€™s been absent in the brand while competitors have refined the art over recent years.
   Following our stay at Oberoiâ€™s Wildflower Hall property in Shimla last year, we acquired a rosy glow for the brand. The remarkable level of service and attention impressed usâ€”every detail of our stay was picture-perfect. This under a wave of adverse conditions, not the least of which was a freak snowstorm that closed the mountaintop. We could go on at length about the beautiful repair of the property, its situation atop the venerable hill station, the high professionalism of staff, the richness of the welcome, and the component of over-the-top attention. Exceptionalism at every aspect. While our experience with Oberoi has been routinely excellent, the Shimla property put our opinion into the stratosphere.
   We are looking forward to learning more about Oberoi One, the brandâ€™s guest recognition programme, which promises a spate of exclusive personalized benefits and privileges. While member-only rates on the website, happy hours at the bar, complimentary stays and upgrades sound alluring and in keeping with competitor brands, the advantage of flexible check-in and check-out timings has an enlightened aspect that can only sweeten the otherwise long-awaited offering for the frequent traveller.â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

Categories
 India / Lucire / travel / Volante

 

