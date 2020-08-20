Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


As predicted in Lucire six years ago: Ikea moves into fashion


NEWS Ikea Japan begins retailing the Swedish furniture giant’s first fashion collection, a move predicted in 2014 by Stefan Engeseth and published first here in Lucire
Filed by Lucire staff/August 20, 2020/13.08



It took six years for the prediction to come true: author and management consultant Stefan Engeseth forecast in 2014, as first published in Lucire, that Ikea would extend its brand into fashion next.
   The story, which ran here first, was eventually picked up by the international media.
   Last month, Ikea announced it was releasing its first clothing line through its Harajuku store in Tokyo, with pre-sales beginning on July 31. The collection, dubbed EftertrÃ¤da, features streetwear staples, as well as a tote bag, bath towels, an umbrella and water bottles.
   The clothing and bags are made from eco-friendly cotton and the water bottles are reusable.
   Helping launch the lineâ€™s look book are Bunta Shimizu, Moeka Shiotsuka, Kyohei Hattori, and Nene.
   Engeseth says, â€˜It’s amazing, fun, and cool to see how Ikea is moving. Since fashion brands such as Zara and H&M are moving into furniture, it is necessary to stay modern and relevant.
   â€˜The potential of dressing up over 100 million Ikea family members has the potential to be bigger than many fashion brands today.â€™

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
H&M Conscious Exclusive launches with Christy...
Supermodel Christy Turlington Burns fronts H&...
Johanna Ortiz Ã— H&M: full collection to drop ...
Moschino H&M launches in NYC with Gigi and B...
H&M Conscious Exclusive releases full set of ...
Lupita Nyongâ€™o, Iman, Charli XCX, Elizabeth ...

Categories
 celebrity / culture / environment / fashion / Lucire / modelling / Sweden / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian