As predicted in Lucire six years ago: Ikea moves into fashion





It took six years for the prediction to come true: author and management consultant Stefan Engeseth forecast in 2014, as first published in Lucire, that Ikea would extend its brand into fashion next.

The story, which ran here first, was eventually picked up by the international media.

Last month, Ikea announced it was releasing its first clothing line through its Harajuku store in Tokyo, with pre-sales beginning on July 31. The collection, dubbed EftertrÃ¤da, features streetwear staples, as well as a tote bag, bath towels, an umbrella and water bottles.

The clothing and bags are made from eco-friendly cotton and the water bottles are reusable.

Helping launch the lineâ€™s look book are Bunta Shimizu, Moeka Shiotsuka, Kyohei Hattori, and Nene.

Engeseth says, â€˜It’s amazing, fun, and cool to see how Ikea is moving. Since fashion brands such as Zara and H&M are moving into furniture, it is necessary to stay modern and relevant.

â€˜The potential of dressing up over 100 million Ikea family members has the potential to be bigger than many fashion brands today.â€™