New Zealand labels Ketz-ke and By Mishco show off designer masks


NEWS New label By Mishco sells out of its limited-edition range within a week of launching, while Ketz-ke adds to its established fashion range
Filed by Lucire staff/August 31, 2020/23.12



Top and above: By Mishco’s limited-edition masks have proven to be strong sellers. Below left: Ketz-ke’s bold mask designs.

New Zealand label Ketz-ke, featured in Lucire KSAâ€™s September 2020 issue, has, like numerous other fashion labels, created designer masks. Masksâ€”as predicted in Victoria Whiskerâ€™s recent storyâ€”have become a fashion item, and Ketz-keâ€™s more than qualify, with their bold designs. Theyâ€™re retailing at three for NZ$36Â·50.
   Theyâ€™re not alone. A new label set up in August reached a milestone when it sold 50 limited-edition masks per hour. By Mishco, founded by Ayla Bligh, set up to provide work for six women made redundant or suffered reduced hours because of COVID-19, sold out of its limited-edition lines within a week.
   Bligh referred to recent statistics that revealed that over 90 per cent of the 11,000 redundancies in New Zealand during the second quarter of 2020 were faced by women. It was her aim to empower women and keeping production local.
   By Mishco has scaled up production of its cottonâ€“linen blend masks to meet demand, and is launching a line of childrenâ€™s masks. Locals can collect using contactless methods. The company sold through a Facebook group called Chooice and more information can be found at bymishco.co.nz.

