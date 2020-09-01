Naersi closes China Fashion Week with Water Cube spectacular

China moves ahead with its fashion week, and Naersi’s finalÃ© proved to be a confident statement about the country’s futureFiled by Lucire staff/November 3, 2020/9.38

EEKA Fashion Holdings’ brand Naersi closed China Fashion Week with its springâ€“summer 2021 25Â°Lan show at Beijing’s Water Cube, the National Aquatics’ Centre. The show also marked the brand’s 25th anniversary, and was attended by celebrities, fashion editors, and the industry’s movers and shakers.

In another sign of China’s post-COVID-19 rebound, the show featured 60 models on a 138 m long catwalk, with a 26 m by 6 m screen, plus an additional eight screens, showing the action to the audience.

VIPs included actresses éŸ“é›ª (Han Xue, or Cecilia Han) and è”£å¤¢å©• (Jiang Mengjie), singing duo Xiaohua Wu, artist Li Siyu, Chinese media boss and fashion week chair Su Mang, and media expert Zhang Xiaodong.

Naersi’s collection was divided into four themes: futuristic commuters (with designs adopting blue film technology fabrics), ‘E’ cube (the use of digitalization and digital patterns), printâ€“trace (inspired by Shenzhen’s architecture), and decoding the future (using a yellow theme, signifying healing in a post-pandemic world).









