SMoss’s Great Again charts the course of the Trump presidency











Lucire travel editor Stanley Moss, writing as SMoss, has put together a limited edition volume documenting the presidency of Donald J. Trump, available in both a hardcover collectorsâ€™ edition and a smaller paperback.

Entitled Great Again, the book begins with a cover showing a worn â€˜Make America Great Againâ€™ cap discarded on the pavement. Inside are images from the 45th presidency, including press coverage, artwork, memes and other cultural artefacts from the four-year period.

The large-format version measures 30 cm square and retails for â‚¬102, with the price going up to â‚¬120 after April 15. The price includes international shipping. Its smaller counterpart measures 20 cm square, and is available at â‚¬51 (â‚¬60 after April 15).

They are privately printed in Italy, with the large-format version individually numbered and hand-signed by the author.

They are available only by special order through emailing the author at info@diganzi.com, and will not be made available on Amazon. There are some videos showing the books and their contents at the official page. www.secondguesspress.com/greatagain-book.



