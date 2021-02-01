Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«
»

Andalou Naturals arrives in New Zealand, with affordable, natural skin care


NEWS Andalou Naturals’ science-backed skin care arrives in New Zealand at Chemist Warehouse, with a cruelty-free, 98 per cent naturally derived range
Filed by Lucire staff/May 11, 2021/2.35




Andalou Naturals merited a mention in Lucire when we spotted them at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. back in 2017 and, finally, itâ€™s made it to our shores here at our New Zealand head office, with a well thought out cruelty-free skin care range and, as in the US, decent prices for a range thatâ€™s non-GMO, 98 per cent naturally derived.
   Itâ€™s clear which one caught our eye the most: Andalou Naturalsâ€™ Brightening Honey Pumpkin Glycolic Mask (NZ$27Â·99), with fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA, blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin. This oneâ€™s 99 per cent naturally derived, with a mix of certified organic and Fair Trade ingredients, suitable for combination skin types. The pumpkin and glycolic AHA exfoliate the skin, while the honey hydrates, leaving skin tingling initially. Leave it on overnight and come but looking refreshed the next morning.
   The Brightening Probiotic + C Renewal Cream (NZ$39Â·99) also uses fruit stem cell complex and vitamin C, plus skin-friendly probiotic microflora. Itâ€™s an effective moisturizer and works under make-up.


   And if we thought the pumpkin mask was a treat, Andalou Naturals also has the Avo Cocoa Skin Food Mask (NZ$27Â·99), with fruit stem cell complex, resveratrol CoQ10, organic avocado oil and (youâ€™ll notice the scent) pure dark cocoa, which is rich in antioxidants. Itâ€™s part of its age-defying line. The result: smoother, brighter and softer skin.
   Andalou Naturals also has a fruit stem cell Revitalize Serum (NZ$39Â·99) and a Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler (NZ$34Â·99) as part of the age-defying line. The serum, with fruit stem cell complex, resveratrol CoQ10 and goji glycopeptides support collagen and elastin in the skin, while the dermal filler has the addition of capuacu butter to reduce skin tension and plump and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Itâ€™s particularly well priced for a filler and has a noticeable effect on those fine lines.
   We recognize everyoneâ€™s skin is different, so othersâ€™ experiences may differ. Our judgement is this is a high-performance, well priced range that should do as well here as it has done overseas. Chemist Warehouse now stocks Andalou Naturals in New Zealand, with a much broader line than we’ve featured here, including gluten-free and vegan items. More information can be found at its Australian website, andalou.com.au.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
A declaration of independents
The Secret Room 2016 Oscar suite: the suite where ...
Christie Brinkley teams up with Merz Ã†sthetics; Ar...
Countdown to the Oscars: more beauty secrets are o...
Charitably chic: US events keep the focus on organ...
News in brief: Living Nature revives skin; Desigua...

Categories
 beauty / Los Angeles / Lucire / New Zealand

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 42
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian