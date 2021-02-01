Andalou Naturals arrives in New Zealand, with affordable, natural skin care







Andalou Naturals merited a mention in Lucire when we spotted them at Natural Products Expo West in Anaheim, Calif. back in 2017 and, finally, itâ€™s made it to our shores here at our New Zealand head office, with a well thought out cruelty-free skin care range and, as in the US, decent prices for a range thatâ€™s non-GMO, 98 per cent naturally derived.

Itâ€™s clear which one caught our eye the most: Andalou Naturalsâ€™ Brightening Honey Pumpkin Glycolic Mask (NZ$27Â·99), with fruit stem cells, vitamin C, and glycolic AHA, blended with manuka honey and organic pumpkin. This oneâ€™s 99 per cent naturally derived, with a mix of certified organic and Fair Trade ingredients, suitable for combination skin types. The pumpkin and glycolic AHA exfoliate the skin, while the honey hydrates, leaving skin tingling initially. Leave it on overnight and come but looking refreshed the next morning.

The Brightening Probiotic + C Renewal Cream (NZ$39Â·99) also uses fruit stem cell complex and vitamin C, plus skin-friendly probiotic microflora. Itâ€™s an effective moisturizer and works under make-up.





And if we thought the pumpkin mask was a treat, Andalou Naturals also has the Avo Cocoa Skin Food Mask (NZ$27Â·99), with fruit stem cell complex, resveratrol CoQ10, organic avocado oil and (youâ€™ll notice the scent) pure dark cocoa, which is rich in antioxidants. Itâ€™s part of its age-defying line. The result: smoother, brighter and softer skin.

Andalou Naturals also has a fruit stem cell Revitalize Serum (NZ$39Â·99) and a Deep Wrinkle Dermal Filler (NZ$34Â·99) as part of the age-defying line. The serum, with fruit stem cell complex, resveratrol CoQ10 and goji glycopeptides support collagen and elastin in the skin, while the dermal filler has the addition of capuacu butter to reduce skin tension and plump and smooth fine lines and wrinkles. Itâ€™s particularly well priced for a filler and has a noticeable effect on those fine lines.

We recognize everyoneâ€™s skin is different, so othersâ€™ experiences may differ. Our judgement is this is a high-performance, well priced range that should do as well here as it has done overseas. Chemist Warehouse now stocks Andalou Naturals in New Zealand, with a much broader line than we’ve featured here, including gluten-free and vegan items. More information can be found at its Australian website, andalou.com.au.