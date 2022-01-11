Lucire
French designer Thierry Mugler has died, aged 73


NEWS The imaginative and expressive French fashion designer, with a flair for the theatrical, passed away at age 73
Filed by Lucire staff/January 24, 2022/1.11



Mugler
 
Above: Thierry Mugler, as pictured in the house’s official announcement of his passing. Header image: Mugler at le cirque d’hiver 20th anniversary autumn–winter 1995–6 finalé.
 
Mere days after the death of André Leon Talley came news that French designer Thierry Mugler, 73, passed away Sunday. The cause of death was not given.

Manfred Thierry Mugler was born in Strasbourg in 1948, and studied dance as a child, joining the ballet corps for the Opéra national du Rhin. He trained in interior design at the École supérieure des arts décoratifs de Strasbourg. He moved to Paris in 1966. In 1971, he began designing for Karim and Gudule before launching his eponymous label in 1973. Mugler became famous for his suits in the 1980s and 1990s, which had particularly fine tailoring, and diversified into haute couture in 1992 at the invitation of the Chambre syndicale de la Haute Couture.

He created Demi Moore’s black dress in Indecent Proposal (1993) and directed the video for George Michael’s song ‘Too Funky’. He directed the first advertising film for his Alien fragrance.

Although Mugler had retired from his label in 2002 as his fashion business suffered losses, he continued collaborations with the likes of the Cirque du Soleil. He regularly worked with Beyoncé, whom he dressed for her tours in 2009 and 2018, and for her 2020 British Vogue cover.

He also created designs for Diana Ross, David Bowie, Iman, Sharon Stone, Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, and Cardi B.

His fragrance licences have been commercially successful. Clarins currently owns the Thierry Mugler brand. In 2010 the Mugler brand was revived for clothing.

