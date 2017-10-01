Kate Upton on three covers for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue 2017, photographed by Yu Tsai

Thirty-two women appear in this yearâ€™sSwimsuit Issue, including Christie Brinkley at age 63, and two of her daughters, but unlike 2016, all three covers are graced by Kate Uptonby/February 15, 2017/10.49







Yu Tsai/Sports Illustrated

As with 2016, Sports Illustrated has gone with three covers for its annual Swimsuit Issueâ€”except this time, all three covers are of one model, Kate Upton. All three were shot in Fiji by Taiwanese-born photographer Yu Tsai (è”¡å®‡).

Upton landed the cover in 2012 and 2013. Previous models to have managed covering the Issue in three different years were Christie Brinkley (who, at 63, returns to model in 2017â€™s number), Kathy Ireland, Daniela PeÅ¡tovÃ¡, and Cheryl Tiegs. Elle Macpherson has five covers to her name.

Other models in the 2017 edition are Nina Agdal, Ashley Graham, Hannah Jeter, Chrissy Teigen, Brinkley’s daughters Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook; Barbara Palvin, Bianca Balti, Bo KrsmanoviÄ‡, Danielle Herrington, Hailey Clauson, Hannah Ferguson, Kate Bock, Kelly Gale, Lais Ribiero, Mia Kang, Myla Dalbesio, Robyn Lawley, Rose Bertram, Samantha Hoopes, and Vita Sidorkina; and athletes Simone Biles, Genie Bouchard, Aly Raisman, Serena Williams and Caroline Wozniacki,

Swimsuit editor M. J. Day said in a release, ‘The women of SI Swimsuit 2017 are a collection of change agents, pioneers, power brokers and breakout stars-in-waiting who have in their own way redefined the cultural conversation around beauty. These ladies embody character and beautyâ€”and they prove that when it comes to beauty, there is not one singular definition. This is the very essence of SI Swimsuit, and it’s our guiding principle as we move forward.’

Publisher Time, Inc. has tied in Facebook Live shows, a Snapchat global live story, Giphy GIFs, 360-degree videos, YouTube videos, Instagram videos, app-exclusive content, and more. Others are encouraged to share their ideas of female beauty and confidence with the hashtags #WhatIModel and #LoveYourSwimsuit. A TV behind-the-scenes special dÃ©buts on DirecTV Now today (February 15); a live red carpet show will stream from New York on February 16; and a Vibes music, food and culture festival in Houston follows on February 17â€“18.

The Issue’s shoots were done in Turks & Caicos, Fiji, Tulum, MÃ©xico, Anguilla, Sumba Island, Indonesia, Kakslauttanen, Finland, CuraÃ§ao, and Houston, Texas. Sponsors include DirecTV Now, Edge, Lexus and Smirnoff.