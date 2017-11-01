Lomaka Gallery, a contemporary art space, opens in London

On April 26, artist and collector Olga Lomaka opened a new art space, Lomaka Gallery, in the heart of London. On opening night, the gallery presented a selection of artworks by established artists as well as emerging talent from around the world. The guest list was ample, featuring modern culture figures, art critics, collectors and business people. The private viewing, organized by Fashion PR Buro with the support of Fashion TV, gave visitors a chance to enjoy a mix of different art styles and talk to the artists about the inspiration behind their work.

The unique exposition of Lomaka Gallery comprises the works of Colombian artist Albeiro Tomedes, Swiss artist T. P. Hardisty, and the artistic Russian duo Tvorogov Brothers. Art admirers were also treated to a video performance of extravagant French actress Olya Mareva presenting poetry about a snowstorm in the middle of nowhere.

Gallery director Olga Lomaka is truly passionate about supporting artists purely based on their talent and ability. Lomaka Gallery collaborates with some of the most distinctive and innovative artists working today.

Tomedesâ€™ work is influenced by the impact of development on the natural environment and local Amazonian culture. The deconstruction of many of Tomedesâ€™ paintings echoes the destructive forces impacting the Amazon.

Hardisty utilizes everyday simple objects such as plastic toy ducks, vehicle selectors and colourful pencils as an opening into his art world. The simplicity of objects that Hardisty uses invites observers to make multiple glances before hidden meanings are revealed. There are elements of his work that tease viewers as they remain hidden during the consecutive observations.

Tvorogov Brothers invite viewers to interact with their work by looking for an interpretation within themselves. The artistsâ€™ fixation on the connection between anthropomorphisms and psychic energy is apparent within the body of work being exhibited.

Set in the heart of London’s Fitzrovia, Lomaka Gallery is a new contemporary art space. Operating outside conventional practice and the contemporary art system, Lomaka Gallery welcomes a broad audience to an extensive exhibition programme, supporting work of a group of artists who collectively defy categorization.â€”Elina Lukas, Correspondent and Photographer