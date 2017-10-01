Lucire


Rinaldy Yunardi wins top honours at World of Wearable Art Awards with Encapsulate


NEWS Encapsulate, by Indonesian designer Rinaldy Yunardi, came top in a field of 122 designers at the WOW Awards’ show in Wellington tonight
by Lucire staff/September 22, 2017/10.58




Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of Wearable Art

Above, from top: WOW Supreme Winner Encapsulate, by Rinaldy Yunardi. Runner-up Refuse Refuge by Grace DuVal. Cube, by British designer Adam McAlavey.

Encapsulate, by Indonesian designer Rinaldy Yunardi, has taken the Supreme Award at the International World of Wearable Art Awards (WOW) in Wellington, New Zealand tonight.
   Yunardi wins a NZ$30,000 prize, an artist residency at the Cirque du Soleil in MontrÃ©al, and an internship with Weta Workshop in Wellington.
   His entry led the field of 104 finalist garments by 122 designers from 13 countries.
   Runner-up was Refuse Refuge by Grace DuVal of Chicago, Ill.
   Winning the Red section was Lucire fashion editor Sopheak Seng’s favourite, Cube, by British designer Adam McAlavey, who also won the Invited Artisan Award from Cirque de Soleil.
   The World of Wearable Art Awards’ show will run till October 8 at TSB Arena in Wellington, and is expected to be seen by 60,000 people.
   The entrants competed in six sections: Aotearoa New Zealand; Open; Avant-Garde; Red; Illumination Illusion: Float, Fly, Flow; and Weta Workshop Costume & Film: Science Fiction.
   WOW this year was judged in its first round by its founder, Dame Suzie Moncrieff, fashion designer Kerrie Hughes, and artist Michel Tuffery, and took place at the National WOW Museum in Nelson, New Zealand in July. Additional stages, where the designs are assessed on stage, saw Sir Richard Taylor of Weta Workshop and ValÃ©rie Desjardins of Cirque du Soleil join the panel, judging specific sections and awards.
   The final garments will head to the Museum for an exhibition opening December 2017.










Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images for World of Wearable Art

Filed under: culture, design, entertainment, fashion, living, Lucire, New Zealand, travel, Volante

 

