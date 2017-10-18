Lucire


Jay-Z, Jennifer LÃ³pez, Stevie Wonder, Iggy Azalea among acts at Tidal X: Brooklyn charity concert


NEWS Angie MartÃ­nez hosted the charity concert that saw celebrities such as Jay-Z, Jennifer LÃ³pez, Stevie Wonder and Iggy Azalea raise funds for hurricane relief
by Lucire staff/October 18, 2017/19.48


Kevin Mazur

BacardÃ­ presented the Tidal X: Brooklyn charity concert at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Tuesday, with performers such as Jay-Z, Jennifer LÃ³pez, Stevie Wonder, DJ Khaled, Kaskade, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Daddy Yankee, Yo Gotti, ASAP Ferg, Vic Mensa, Belly, Iggy Azalea, Jessie Reyez, Mack Wilds, Machel Montano, Mr Eazi (Oluwatosin Oluwole Ajibade), Charly Black, Princess Nokia, Rapsody, Cipha Sounds, and Victory, with special appearances from Rosie PÃ©rez and Lin-Manuel Miranda. Angie MartÃ­nez hosted the event.
   The benefit raised awareness and funds for those affected by natural disasters, including Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the Mexican earthquakes. All proceeds are to be donated to Global Giving, All Hands Volunteers, Kids in Need Foundation, Direct Relief, One America Appeal, Greater Houston Community Foundation, American Civil Liberties Union, Miami Community Foundation, and other organizations.
   Since 2015, the Tidal X concerts have raised over US$3 million, not counting the latest event. BacardÃ­, as a supporter, has donated US$4Â·3 million to relief agencies and regions affected by these disasters.
   Tidal is still accepting donations, even as little as US$1, via its website.

Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, entertainment, living, Lucire, New York, TV

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow