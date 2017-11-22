Lucire


David Jones kicks off Wellington Christmas celebrations with a parade on November 25


NEWS David Jones is ringing in the festive season in Wellington, New Zealand, from Saturday, November 25, with events going through till Christmas Eve
Filed by Lucire staff/November 22, 2017/0.28



Hagen Hopkins

David Jones is getting behind Christmas in Wellington from November 25 to December 24, kicking off the events this Saturday with a Christmas parade in association with the Wellington City Council.
   Those wanting a photo with Santa Claus can begin getting them in-store, though the first one is reserved for Mayor Justin Lester and his family right after the parade. Booking is a must, either online or in-store. At the time of writing, there are a lot of slots beginning on Monday, November 27.
   There are further events on Sunday, November 26, from 12 to 6 p.m.
   Face-painting takes place over the next three weekends (till December 10) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a colouring-in competition is being held weekends from December 9 to 24. Kids can win a Maxi Micro Deluxe scooter, valued at NZ$229.

Filed under: culture, entertainment, living, Lucire, New Zealand, travel

 

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Summer Rayne Oakes | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Jamie Dorman | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian | Alex Barrow