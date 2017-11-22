David Jones kicks off Wellington Christmas celebrations with a parade on November 25

David Jones is ringing in the festive season in Wellington, New Zealand, from Saturday, November 25, with events going through till Christmas EveFiled by/November 22, 2017/0.28



Hagen Hopkins

David Jones is getting behind Christmas in Wellington from November 25 to December 24, kicking off the events this Saturday with a Christmas parade in association with the Wellington City Council.

Those wanting a photo with Santa Claus can begin getting them in-store, though the first one is reserved for Mayor Justin Lester and his family right after the parade. Booking is a must, either online or in-store. At the time of writing, there are a lot of slots beginning on Monday, November 27.

There are further events on Sunday, November 26, from 12 to 6 p.m.

Face-painting takes place over the next three weekends (till December 10) from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and a colouring-in competition is being held weekends from December 9 to 24. Kids can win a Maxi Micro Deluxe scooter, valued at NZ$229.