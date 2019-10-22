Miss France 2019 Vaimalama Chaves collects her Peugeot 2008

Vaimalama Chaves gets the keys to her Peugeot 2008 while getting two bonuses at the dealerFiled by Lucire staff/March 29, 2019/10.22





Much like Miss Universe New Zealand 2018 Estelle Curd, Miss France gets the keys to a French car made by the PSA Group, specifically a pearly white Peugeot 2008, which French titleholder Vaimalama Chaves took delivery of on Thursday.

At the Peugeot PSA Retail Bordeaux Le Bouscat location, dealer boss David Sautron also presented Chaves with a Peugeot eLC01 power-assisted bicycle and a Peugeot Django 50cc scooter.

Chaves’s 2008 has a panoramic sunroof, traction control, reversing camera, parking assist, and automatic braking.

The 2008 crossover has been a hit for Peugeot, with over a million made. French models are sourced from PSA’s Mulhouse factory with 62 per cent local content.

Peugeot began in bicycles 80 years before diversifying into motor cars in 1890, and still maintains a presence, through licensing, in the bicycle market.





