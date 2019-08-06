Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print and tablet   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«


Japanese craft beers hit Los Angeles’ art district


NEWS It’s not just rugby that Japan shares with New Zealand right nowâ€”the craft beer scene is really taking off, as travel editor Stanley Moss discovered in Los Angeles
Filed by Lucire staff/September 29, 2019/8.06




Above, from top: Herbert Johnson, Johnny Le, Atelier Ace’s Ryan Bukstein. Remarkable sushi from chef Octavio Olivas on artisan dinnerware by Gabriela Forgo.

On Thursday, a tsunami of beer and sushi lovers descended on Art & Fish, a fast casual eatery in the bustling art district of LA, transformed into a pop-up event entitled Drink in a New Language. It starred eight innovative craft breweries from Japan, under the auspices of the JFOODO and under the stewardship of Johnny Le. Kimonos and natural wood tones accented the brief encounter which brought together four celebrity chefs who presented creations both delicious and attractive, paired with the brews.
   To a background of sounds chosen by Charlie Staunton, played on the Mr Good Boy Record Cart customized listening station, attendees picked through collectible discs from the on-board vinyl bin. An assortment of asymmetric drinking glasses displayed by the Good Liver proved unusually alluring to the eye and touch.
   Perfect for a Friday afternoon culinary adventure, an unexpected escape from LA, a temporary teleportation to the rich universe of Japanese craft beer. Kampai, everybody!â€”Stanley Moss, Travel Editor

Travel Editor’s note: Japan’s Craft Breweries presented at this event were Baeren Brewery, Coedo Brewery, DHC Beer, Hideji Beer, Karuizawa Brewery, Kiuchi Brewery, Waku Waku Brewery, Yoho Brewing. Chefs participating were Jospeh Geiskopf, Octavio Olivas, Steve Samson, Kenji Sato.







Above, from top: Atelier Ace’s Ryan Bukstein and special guest Leonard. The Good Liver glasses. One of the glasses’ asymmetry highlighted. Takashi Endo from Crafts Imports for Coedo Breweryâ€”try the sweet potato-flavoured lager. The event logo. Checking out the food and drink.

Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
The Royal New Zealand Ballet heads on US tour, acc...
Go luxe or go home
Kustom Kulture returns at the Huntington Beach Art...
Updates: tickets for Miss Universe New Zealand, Pa...
We wish the world revolved around Italy
Indulging in nostalgia: new Catalina Island Museum...
Filed under: culture, design, entertainment, living, Los Angeles, Lucire, travel, Volante

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 


Copyright ©1997–2019 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Team log-in 		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian