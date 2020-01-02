Lucire


Kelly Rowland and Fabletics release third activewear collaboration for winter â€™20


NEWS Kate Hudson’s Fabletics brand and Kelly Rowland return for another collaboration, this time with a luxe activewear collection featuring new designs
Filed by Lucire staff/January 2, 2020/15.18


Fabletics, the lifestyle brand co-founded by actress Kate Hudson, has teamed up for winter 2020 with musician Kelly Rowland, marking their third collaboration.
   Launched January 1, the affordable collection features warm tones of espresso, maroon and tan, using soft performance fabrics. There are new wide-leg pants, leggings, ribbed seamless bras (with new halter and crossback styles), corset-style bras with lingerie-inspired details, and a bodysuit in sizes XXS to 4X.
   â€˜I love how beautiful and luxe this capsule looks and feels. I’m all about embracing your natural curves and being proud of your body, and I think all women will feel amazing in these pieces,’ said Rowland in a release. ‘When I wear this collection, I feel like I’m always walking in my best light and know I can take on anything with confidence.’
   The collection will be sold in 10 countries, online at fabletics.com, and at the 36 Fabletics retail stores in the US.

branding, celebrity, fashion, Los Angeles, Lucire, modelling, tendances, trend

 

