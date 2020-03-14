My computer thinks I am a woman
Filed by Lucire staff/March 14, 2020/18.04
My computer thinks I am a woman.
I found out quite a long time ago, but it was mostly just a funny topic for small-talk between friends.
How did I recognize this about my computer? Sometimes via the feminine form of address though Google Translate, sometimes by â€˜Merci, Mademoiselle Dmitry Kostyukov d’avoir achetÃ© votre TGV ticket,â€™ sometimes by automatic redirection to the womenâ€™s section at online shops and other small businesses. Did I do something specificially for this? No. It just happened somehow.
One day, I got an email with proposing a collaboration. After a brief conversation, I realized that it was sent to me not as a photographer, but as a model for a women’s swimsuit brand. And yes, they produce swimming suits only for women, and are a company founded by women. Of course they are very progressive, from the north of Europe, and use diverse models.
I never hid my identity, and I decided to say â€˜Yesâ€™ to see how the algorithm would work on me. On January 22, I became a Bright Ambassador with the nickname Bright_Woman. The algorithm recommended a Bora-Bora bikini or Scarlet Cora one-piece. I decided to start with Scarlet. I received a welcome email from the CEO (obviously automated), and the possibility to share a 15 per cent discount with my friends (let me know if you need one) and, of course, a package with a swimming suit: welcome to the intersection of the online and offline worlds. Indeed, I know this is the way that brands try to sell their productsâ€”we all know itâ€”but there is also the way that the machine see us. So what might it see? I weigh 82 kg, which probably means a plus-size (for the average height) woman, who sometimes reads feminist texts, with 10,000 followers on Instagram. Apparently, I suit their advertising.
Is it all true? I got the message during the winter. If my computer knows me at least a little bit, it should know I never ever go to the beach on vacation. I’ve probably gone on a holiday where you need a swimming suit and head to the beach a maximum of two times in my life. Iâ€™m not even sure if I have a togs or shorts. But the algorithm assumes I do.
Using the brand’s Instagram and iconic Dutch beach portraits as references, I went to the nearest beachâ€”at Den Haag in February, with the crazy wind, rain and a 7Â°C temperature (which felt like 0Â°C)â€”to connect the algorithm and a contemporary brandâ€™s vision with my actual reality.â€”Dmitry Kostyukov
Dmitry Kostyukov
