Katherine Langford named brand ambassador for L’OrÃ©al Paris





Katherine Langford, the 24-year-old Australian actress known for her role as Hannah Baker in 13 Reasons Why, is the new Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris international ambassador.

Langford, who hails from Perth, WA, was a nationally ranked swimmer before embarking on an acting career, with a Skype audition for 13 Reasons Why. On the silver screen, she was one of the ensemble cast in the Daniel Craig starrer Knives Out, playing Meg Thrombey, and starred as Leah in Love, Simon, about a young man who comes out. Her next role is as Nimue in Cursed, a retelling of the Arthurian tales but with women in the main roles.

Langford has become a role model for youth and is an advocate for mental health. She is also passionate about equality across gender, sexual orientation, age and race.

She currently has 16Â·4 million followers on Instagram, making her a particularly influential celebrity for the French giant to reach a millennial audience.

â€˜Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris is the brand that creates whatâ€™s next in beauty with an essential message: everyone is worth it. It is all about learning how to love yourself, how to be bold, how to be confident!â€™ said Langford. â€˜People my age should not be afraid to be themselves, because thatâ€™s what makes us beautiful. When you know you are worth it, you live your life to the fullest. Having always valued empowerment, I can say that I am very grateful to be part of such an inspiring group of women spokespersons.â€™

â€˜We are thrilled to welcome Katherine to the Lâ€™OrÃ©al Paris family. She is a role model, a talented and confident young woman using her platform for positive influence. Katherineâ€™s star will only continue to rise. As a young radiant heroine who encourages people to believe in themselves, sheâ€™s the perfect spokesperson to embody our signature brand message: we are all worth it,â€™ said Delphone Viguier-Hovasse, Lâ€™OrÃ©al Parisâ€™s global brand president.

Langford’s first campaign breaks later in 2020, for Air Mascara and Casting CrÃ¨me.