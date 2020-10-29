Marion Cotillard stars in Chanel’s No. 5 campaign for 2020, to the tune of Lorde’s ‘Team’







Chanel has launched a new communicationsâ€™ campaign for its iconic No. 5 fragrance, with actress Marion Cotillard as its new face.

â€˜Marion was the obvious choice. Returning to a French actress meant returning to a subconscious image of French femininity dear to the spirit of the House,â€™ said Thomas du PrÃ© de Saint Maur, Chanelâ€™s head of global creative resources for fragrance and beauty.

â€˜What I like about Marion Cotillard is that when she acts, she has this sort of reserve that is simultaneously ultra-powerful. She seems to know what is right and lively, she is fully committed. Like the Chanel woman, who doesnâ€™t escape herself, but faces herself.â€™

Said Cotillard, â€˜I felt an instant connection with No. 5 which, more than a fragrance, is a work of art. Something I always dreamed of.â€™

Cotillard follows in the footsteps of numerous women who have promoted No. 5, from Marilyn Monroe, albeit in an unofficial capacity, to Catherine Deneuve, Carole Bouquet, Nicole Kidman and Audrey Tautou, even Brad Pitt as an unlikely male choice in 2012.

Swedish director Johan Renck (Chernobyl, as well as recent campaigns for Coco Mademoiselle and No. 5 lâ€™Eau) helms the new film promoting No. 5.

The moon plays heavily in the promotion as a romantic symbol and one that represents renewal. The romantic dance between Cotillard and Ã‰toile dancer JÃ©rÃ©mie BÃ©lingard was conceived and choreographed by Ryan Heffington. Cotillard spent five days training for the dance.

For the wardrobe choice, Virginie Viard, Chanelâ€™s artistic director, said she began with a dress worn by Gabrielle Chanel, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1937. Cotillardâ€™s embroidered lace dress was based on this, but adjusted to fit the actress. Sixteen Lesage embroiders worked on the dress, with 900 hours spent between Chanel and Lesage workshops.

The soundtrack is the song â€˜Teamâ€™ by Lorde, covered by Cotillard and recorded by Flavien Berger.



