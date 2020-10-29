Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   shopping   advertise   contact

«
»

Marion Cotillard stars in Chanel’s No. 5 campaign for 2020, to the tune of Lorde’s ‘Team’


NEWS Chanel goes out of this world with its concept for its iconic No. 5 fragrance, starring Marion Cotillard in her first fragrance promo for the house
Filed by Lucire staff/October 29, 2020/22.59




Chanel has launched a new communicationsâ€™ campaign for its iconic No. 5 fragrance, with actress Marion Cotillard as its new face.
   â€˜Marion was the obvious choice. Returning to a French actress meant returning to a subconscious image of French femininity dear to the spirit of the House,â€™ said Thomas du PrÃ© de Saint Maur, Chanelâ€™s head of global creative resources for fragrance and beauty.
   â€˜What I like about Marion Cotillard is that when she acts, she has this sort of reserve that is simultaneously ultra-powerful. She seems to know what is right and lively, she is fully committed. Like the Chanel woman, who doesnâ€™t escape herself, but faces herself.â€™
   Said Cotillard, â€˜I felt an instant connection with No. 5 which, more than a fragrance, is a work of art. Something I always dreamed of.â€™
   Cotillard follows in the footsteps of numerous women who have promoted No. 5, from Marilyn Monroe, albeit in an unofficial capacity, to Catherine Deneuve, Carole Bouquet, Nicole Kidman and Audrey Tautou, even Brad Pitt as an unlikely male choice in 2012.
   Swedish director Johan Renck (Chernobyl, as well as recent campaigns for Coco Mademoiselle and No. 5 lâ€™Eau) helms the new film promoting No. 5.
   The moon plays heavily in the promotion as a romantic symbol and one that represents renewal. The romantic dance between Cotillard and Ã‰toile dancer JÃ©rÃ©mie BÃ©lingard was conceived and choreographed by Ryan Heffington. Cotillard spent five days training for the dance.
   For the wardrobe choice, Virginie Viard, Chanelâ€™s artistic director, said she began with a dress worn by Gabrielle Chanel, photographed by Cecil Beaton in 1937. Cotillardâ€™s embroidered lace dress was based on this, but adjusted to fit the actress. Sixteen Lesage embroiders worked on the dress, with 900 hours spent between Chanel and Lesage workshops.
   The soundtrack is the song â€˜Teamâ€™ by Lorde, covered by Cotillard and recorded by Flavien Berger.


Also in Lucireâ€™s news section
News in brief: Chanelâ€™s Parisâ€“Salzburg colle...
Liv Tyler promotes Very IrrÃ©sistible Givenchy Elec...
Keira Knightleyâ€™s Chanel Coco Mademoiselle t...
Baz Luhrmann explains GisÃ¨le BÃ¼ndchenâ€™s Chan...
Chanel releases Coco Mademoiselle lâ€™Eau Priv...
Isabelle Adjani, AngÃ¨le, Margaret Qualley, SÃ©basti...

Categories
 beauty / celebrity / entertainment / film / Lucire / modelling / Paris / TV

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 40
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2020 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Home		Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire on NewTumbl
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian