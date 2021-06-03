Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   advertise   contact

«
»

Adut Akech named Estée Lauder’s newest face, campaigns appear July


NEWS The Sudanese–Australian model joins a global cast representing the storied beauty brand
Filed by Lucire staff/June 3, 2021/21.44


Adut Akech is Estée Lauder’s newest brand ambassador, joining the beauty company’s current roster of models, including Ana de Armas, Anok Yai, Bianca Brandolini d’Adda, Carolyn Murphy, Diana Penty, Grace Elizabeth, Karlie Kloss, Kōki, and Yang Mi.
   Her campaigns for make-up and skin care will begin in July.
   Akech was named model of the year at the Fashion Awards in 2019 and featured on the Time 100 Next list the same year.
   South Sudanese by ethnicity, Akech was born en route to the Kakuma refugee camp in Kenya. Her family then settled in Adelaide, South Australia, where she joined a modelling agency and walked in Melbourne Fashion Week. In 2016, she was cast as a catwalk exclusive in the Yves Saint Laurent spring–summer 2017 show, making her fashion week début. Akech has regularly walked for major labels and appeared in campaigns. She has modelled in editorials in at least seven international editions of Vogue, and covered at least three; she has also appeared in I-D, Elle Hrvatska, L’Officiel Singapore, Numéro, and many others. She recently began working with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) to promote causes supporting refugees around the world.
   ‘To be part of the Estée Lauder family is a dream come true. Estée Lauder has such an amazing heritage, and the story of Mrs Estée Lauder continues to be an inspiration to women around the world. Like her, I hope to inspire girls everywhere to never give up on following their dreams,’ said Akech in a release.
   ‘Adut is one of fashion’s biggest and most influential stars,’ said Stéphane de la Faverie, group president for the Estée Lauder Companies, and global brand president, Estée Lauder and AERIN. ‘We believe her incredible story, personality and beauty will help us continue to inspire and connect with our consumers and establish her as a beauty icon of her generation.’

Also in Lucire’s news section
Karlie Kloss is Estée Lauder’s new brand amb...
Margot Robbie to model in Deep Euphoria Calvin Kle...
Lucire TV: fashion’s signiﬁcant moments and ...
Jessica Jung named Revlon’s newest ambassado...
Stella Maxwell models Karl Lagerfeld Paris autumn–...
Victoria Beckham, Estée Lauder reveal campaign for...

Categories
 beauty / Lucire / modelling / New York / Paris

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Advertise

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian