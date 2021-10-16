Lucire
The global fashion magazine October 16, 2021 



In brief: Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstar Collectors’ Edition released; Bondi Sands ready for summer


NEWS Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstar Collectors’ Edition hits New Zealand retailers; Jo Malone London partners with Lazada in southeast Asia; and Bondi Sands gets ready for summer 2021–2
Filed by Lucire staff/October 15, 2021/11.27





Carolina Herrera Good Girl Superstar Collectors’ Edition, the new limited-edition fragrance, is now out in New Zealand at Farmers, Life Pharmacy, Smith & Caughey’s, Ballantyne’s, and David Jones Wellington and Auckland.
   The 80 ml eau de parfum, developed by Louise Turner and Quentin Bisch at Puig, is packaged in a stand-out stiletto-shaped bottle covered in glitter and a zebra-patterned box. The fragrance itself has a top note of almond, tuberose and jasmine sambac at the heart, and basenotes of tonka bean and cocoa. Karlie Kloss models the campaign for Carolina Herrera. Retail price is NZ$226.
   Ready for the summer is Bondi Sands’ latest range, including the Bondi Sands SPF 50+ sunscreen spray. It has what the Australian company calls its Cool Motion technology, which allows skin to sweat naturally while protecting it from the sun’s rays. Its paraben-, sulphate- and fragrance-free face mist can be quickly applied, protecting the skin while hydrating it.
   Jo Malone London has announced a partnership with prominent southeast Asian e-commerce platform Lazada. The brand made its début on Lazada on Thursday, at an event in Thailand. Online shoppers can use Lazada’s scent finder service and have their Jo Malone fragrances gift-wrapped.
   The brands will next open at Lazmall from October 15 in Malaysia and Singapore, and October 27 in the Philippines.



Also in Lucire’s news section
Update: Absolut Unique hits New Zealand; CK One...
In brief: Eva Herzigová in Gerry Weber capsule; Il...
Karen Walker Eyewear releases campaign for limited...
News in brief: Chanel’s Paris–Salzburg colle...
Karlie Kloss is Estée Lauder’s new brand amb...
Rafael Nadal launches new Tommy Hilfiger collectio...
Categories
 beauty / Lucire / modelling / New York / New Zealand / TV



Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Template based on Understrap, with modifications by Jack Yan & Associates.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping

Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge

Contact us
Licensing