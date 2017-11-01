Suite to go: Madison & Mulholland fashions “it” bag LA’s A-list and fashionistas seek out in honour of Academy Awards

Hollywood-based journalists, bloggers, publicists and celebrities have spent the last two months canvassing the city to report on new products and services in beauty, fashion, lifestyle and travel getting rolled out, red carpet style. Oscar week, of course, is the grand finalÃ© of a social season filled with teas, luncheons, ceremonies, and impromptu fashion happenings. Madison & Mulholland, anchored by founder Jane Ubell Meyer, has been a part of this evolving tradition since 2002.

When we first crossed paths with Jane, during the 2006 season, she and her wondrous satchel of treasures was a part of the Haven House suite that occupied a West Hollywood Hills mansion. Today, she is flying solo and flying high in her 11th year on the scene with a particularly coveted awards’ season gift bag, valued at over US$25,000. The self-contained suite is filled with a mix of home, beauty and fashion essentials from high-profile and independent entrepreneurs. There is also a luxury getaway and edibles suited for home Oscar parties for good measure.

Confirmed nominees receiving the bag delivered directly to them include Emma Stone, Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Ruth Negga, Michelle Williams, Naomie Harris, Natalie Portman and Octavia Spencer.

Some of the highlights

All the better to see you with: Madison & MulhollandÂ starts with a pair of optical quality Swiss-designed readers and as well as a pair of Madison & Mulholland sunglasses.

The ultimate statement accessory: Liberti USAâ€™sÂ Refugee Coordinates cuff, the Embrace ring and Classic cuff are not only designed, sourced and made in the USA. Every purchase made has a direct impact toward supporting resettled refugees here.

Rediscovering Sex and the Cityâ€™s impact on fashion: Lizzie Scheck Jewelry, which Sarah Jessica Parker put on the map during the Carrie years (that horseshoe necklace, and the stacked necklace trend) is still turning heads on celebs such as Kristen Bell, Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner and Tyra Banks. Other trend-setting baubles in the bag include a piece from the B5LineNYCâ€™s Rock-n-Roll Grit line, the Convertible Collectionâ€™s bracelet and statement necklaces, and an item from Caterina Jewelryâ€™s Kiss Kiss collection.

Brushing up: Brushopolisâ€™s Monroe USA Glamour (an hourglass round styling and finishing brush) and Teasedale (engineered to create maximum volume with minimum breakage) bringing professional flair to any vanity table and head of hair.

In good taste: Kiklos Greek extra virgin olive oilÂ and Michelle’s Maccs (revolutionary coconut macarons covered in Ã©lite Belgian chocolate) accessorize any home-Oscar party table, especially if they are served alongside pieces from the hand-crafted Julia KnightÂ CollectionÂ nesting bowls, trays and spreading knife forged in sand-cast aluminium.

Hair for all: Culture Hair Productsâ€™Â hair care system designed for multicultural, curly, unmanageable, multi textured hair types.

The eyes have it: One Two Cosmeticsâ€™ Magnetic Eyelashes, named Best of Beauty Breakthrough by Allure in 2016, takes some drama out of creating a dramatic eye for evening.

Coffee clatch: Bio Miracle Skincare heats up with its new line of coffee-based body wash and scrubs.

Haute Hamptons: top-tier recipients receive a three-night getaway at the posh Baronâ€™s Cove Sag HarborÂ in Sag Harbor, NY, the heart of the legendary Hamptons. Activities at the Four Diamond AAA resort include massages, yoga classes, and gourmet cuisine.

Picture this: the A-1 Array by Super A OK multi-camera ensures perfect 3-D red carpet shots, vacation shots at Baronâ€™s Cove, or any special occasion. It’s the state-of-the-art trend in digital 3-D photography.

Thatâ€™s a stretch: made-in-Miami yoga gear from OM Shanti Clothing (handy for the Baron Cove yoga classes) and Tinsley Radixâ€™s Becca tank with black sequins. Finish off the look with Isabella Hearst New Yorkâ€™s cheeky ‘No Paparazzi’ Italian leather luxe designer handbag.â€”Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor