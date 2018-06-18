Lucire


Lady Gaga, Shailene Woodley, Storm Reid, Camila Mendes, Madelaine Petsch honoured at Children Mending Hearts gala


NEWS Children Mending Hearts’ gala not only honoured celebrities for their role in combatting bullying and intolerance, but its party brought out the kid in all who attended, reports Elyse Glickman
Filed by Elyse Glickman/June 18, 2018/23.44






Chris Polk/Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images

Above: Celebrities honoured at Children Mending Hearts’ 10th Annual Empathy Rocks presented by Vintage Grocers.

The Children Mending Hearts Empathy Rocks gala on June 10 could be described as a whimsical garden party that brought alive the kid in everybody, from its cotton candy cart, Hannah’s chocolate covered bananas, and face-painting to arts and crafts’ stations, manicures and gifts from with the recently launched Seattle-based Vique vegan nail polish line, and cute accessories for sale emblazoned with Tokidoki characters.
   Primary sponsor Vintage Grocers Catering, meanwhile, added an extra splash of seasonal colour with savoury farm-to-table summer snacks including beef sliders with gouda, tuna poke, chicken teriyaki skewers, kale salad and (for the adults) a Bloody Mary garnish station highlighting the nearby farms and local artisanal brands at the high-end grocery chain. Like other events Vintage Grocers has sponsored and supported, their spread showcased products, chefs, and purveyors, typically local, inviting guests to interact, learn, and taste. Other collaborations include events staged with local businesses hosting wellness events and retreats with activities that include exercise sessions, mini-cooking classes and demos, and food sampling.
   Beyond the fun and games, and with the charity’s suicide prevention–anti-bullying focus, the awards’ presentation capping the event took on an unexpected extra level of urgency, poignancy, and relevance. Many of the speakers not only spoke of teens who took their own lives and young people organizing to prevent peer suicides, but the passing of Anthony Bourdain and Kate Spade in the week leading up to it.
   Honorees included Shailene Woodley (represented by her mother, a school counsellor), actors Storm Reid, Camila Mendes, and Madelaine Petsch; and Lady Gaga, speaking on behalf of her Born This Way Foundation. Funds raised from event ticket sales and table buys benefit Children Mending Hearts, who is dedicated to combatting bullying and intolerance by inspiring empathy in children through art and service-learning programmes.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor



Chris Polk/Matt Winkelmeyer for Getty Images










Elyse Glickman

Filed under: celebrity, corporate social responsibility, culture, entertainment, health, living, Los Angeles, Lucire

 

