Dua Lipa and Jaguar collaborate on ‘Want to’, with software allowing a million remixes


NEWS Jaguar and Dua Lipa have teamed up to offer a special version of ‘Want to’, which can be remixed in a million ways using Jaguar’s software and, if you have one, the I-Pace electric car
Filed by Lucire staff/September 4, 2018/10.45



Jaguar, emboldened by its latest products, including an SUV line that includes the electric I-Pace model, has embarked on one of its highest profile promotions yet: teaming up with Dua Lipa on a music track that fans can personalize and share.
   Lipa launched the exclusive remix of her ‘Want to’ track at an event at Sugar City in Amsterdam, attended by Doutzen Kroes, Carmen Jordan, Farina Opoku, Alix Benezech, Jef Neve, Flip Kowlier, Johannes Strate, Enzo Carini, Daniele Bossari, Laura Matamoros, David Bustamante, Armin van Buuren, and Miss Nederland 2018 Rahima Ayla Dirkse. Performing on stage with Lipa was Grace Carter.
   Lipa wore both Balmain and Alberta Ferretti at the event.
   The track can be remixed in a million ways using software distributed by Jaguar, with different moods, tempos and musical styles, including hip-hop, pop, orchestral, and drum and bass. Jaguar claims it has already become the most remixed song in history in such a short period.
   The song can be remixed through a person’s driving style when they pilot Jaguar’s I-Pace SUV. The sensors capture the car’s dynamics, including the way one accelerates and brakes. These then influence the track. Personal data, including one’s Spotify streaming history, or the rhythm that one taps on a phone, also influence the mix.
   Kroes and others drove the I-Pace and created their own versions of ‘Want to’.
   Lipa said of the collaboration, ‘I’m so excited to collaborate with Jaguar and push the boundaries of music and technology for my fans. It’s pretty mind-blowing that anyone can create their own unique version of my single “Want to” based on the way they drive a Jaguar, or what music they listen to.’
   You don’t need to buy an I-Pace to participate: you can access Jaguar’s remix software online at remix.jointhepace.com.
   All remixes can be shared in social media.
   The Dua Lipa × Jaguar version of ‘Want to’ will be released on the deluxe version of Lipa’s new album, Dua Lipa: the Complete Collection, on September 7.


Filed under: celebrity, culture, fashion, living, London, Lucire, media, TV

 

