Sangita Patel announced as Covergirl face for Simply Ageless campaign


NEWS The Canadian TV presenter and mother of two joins Katy Perry and others as a Covergirl spokeswoman
Filed by Lucire staff/January 2, 2019/22.26


Entertainment Tonight Canada and HGTV’s Home to Win presenter Sangita Patel is Covergirl’s Canadian spokeswoman for its Simply Ageless collection, the company announced Wednesday, with the campaign active as of this month.
   Patel, who turns 40 this month, joins other Covergirl spokeswomen, including Katy Perry, author Ayesha Curry, actress–producer Issa Rae, and model and dietitian Maye Musk.
   The Simply Ageless campaign celebrates women of all ages, and sees Patel in creatives alongside Musk, who is 70. It stresses that women should feel proud to share their age with the world, regardless of the number.
   ‘It’s the big 40 and I’m kicking it off by joining the Covergirl family!’ said Patel in a release. ‘It is a dream-come-true opportunity to partner with a brand that has always celebrated all types of beauty and that continues to challenge the singular beauty standard. True beauty is loving yourself, at any age.’
   The collection includes the Simply Ageless 3-in-1 liquid foundation, Simply Ageless Instant Wrinkle Defying foundation, and the new Simply Ageless Instant Fix Advanced Concealer. All feature a hyaluronic complex and vitamin C.

Filed under: beauty, celebrity, Lucire, modelling, society

 

