Fila launches Performa, a size-inclusive activewear range

Fila has announced its latest collection, Performa, with 88 pieces in sizes ranging from XS to 4X.

The women’s activewear range includes sports bras, tank tops, short- and long-sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters, bike shorts, leggings and joggers.

The début collection comprises 52 pieces with a colour palette of black, white, navy, bright pink, coral, blue, and grey marble pattern, along with tie-die prints. The second collection features navy, lavender blue, and pink hues, with ribbed detailing.

Fila has built its Uplift concept into the bras, providing support and breathability, using Lycra with moisture-wicking technology and antimicrobial finish. The Fi-lux material appears in some of the tops, making them more breathable, with a luxurious touch. Forza by Fila, in the biker shorts and leggings, helps compress, lift and sculpt the body, and is made with Lycra fibres.

