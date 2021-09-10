Lucire


  latest news   fashion   beauty   living   volante   print   tv
  home   community   license   contact

«


Fila launches Performa, a size-inclusive activewear range


NEWS A comprehensive activewear collection with 88 pieces and a wide variety of sizes, with an initial 52 dropping now
Filed by Lucire staff/September 10, 2021/0.28






Fila has announced its latest collection, Performa, with 88 pieces in sizes ranging from XS to 4X.
   The women’s activewear range includes sports bras, tank tops, short- and long-sleeve tops, hoodies, sweaters, bike shorts, leggings and joggers.
   The début collection comprises 52 pieces with a colour palette of black, white, navy, bright pink, coral, blue, and grey marble pattern, along with tie-die prints. The second collection features navy, lavender blue, and pink hues, with ribbed detailing.
   Fila has built its Uplift concept into the bras, providing support and breathability, using Lycra with moisture-wicking technology and antimicrobial finish. The Fi-lux material appears in some of the tops, making them more breathable, with a luxurious touch. Forza by Fila, in the biker shorts and leggings, helps compress, lift and sculpt the body, and is made with Lycra fibres.
   The range is available at fila.com, priced from US$35 to US$108. A men’s collection follows in 2022.








Also in Lucire’s news section
In brief: Amehra’s Italian sustainable footw...
Fila brings back the spirit of ’76 with collection...
A new take on geta from Andrea Gramaccia; RubyR...
Sporty styles for Bogner autumn–winter 2021–2
Karnit Aharoni shows off latest designs for spring...
Cardi B and Reebok launch full apparel collection ...

Categories
 fashion / Lucire / Milano / modelling / tendances / trend

 

Get more from Lucire

Our latest issue

Lucire 43
Check out our lavish print issue of Lucire in hard copy or for Ipad or Android.
Or download the latest issue of Lucire as a PDF from Scopalto

Lucire on Twitter

 Lucire on Instagram

 

Advertisement

 

 


Copyright ©1997–2021 by JY&A Media, part of Jack Yan & Associates. All rights reserved. JY&A terms and conditions and privacy policy apply to viewing this site. All prices in US dollars except where indicated. Contact us here. Powered by Wordpress.

Departments
Fashion
Beauty
Living
Volante
News
Community
Shopping		Read Lucire
Order a print copy
Download the Ipad app
Download the Android app
Download the PDF edition

Watch Lucire TV

Lucire Men
Lucire Rouge		 Lucire off-site
Lucire on Instagram
Lucire on Dailymotion
Lucire on Twitter
Lucire Facebook fan page
Lucire on Mastodon
Lucire on Vkontakte		 Contact us
Licensing

Selected team Instagram accounts Jack Yan | Sopheak Seng | Elyse Glickman | Stanley Moss | Paula Sweet | Joanne Gair | Lola Cristall | Jody Miller | Jamie Dorman | Summer Rayne Oakes | Doug Rimington | Tanya Sooksombatisatian