Larisa Love works her magic on Jamie Chung with Joico’s Lumi10 professional hair colour solution







Will Tee Yang/Sans 35 Studios

Every so often, the right beauty remedy not only comes around at the right time, but also takes very little time to do its job. This is the premise of Joico’s latest salon innovation, Lumi10, a quick professional permanent hair colour solution that delivers 100 per cent grey coverage in just 10 minutes while amping up shine and texture several notches. While it pushes anybody with neglected post-COVID hair to take a little time for themselves, it also provides the pros at their favourite salon to safely attend to more clients whose hair needs that hit of extra love.

Speaking of which, Hollywood stylist, Joico brand ambassador and salon owner Larisa Love opened her Studio City, Calif. space to several members of the press with members of the Joico team and several seasoned hair professionals on hand to work their magic. Jill Buck (who has tended to the tresses of Julianne and Derek Hough of Dancing with the Stars and others on America’s Got Talent and American Idol) had the responsibility of transforming my hair and my disposition after a day of non-stop deadline pressures and Los Angeles traffic. Of course, sitting down and taking a breath and a latte works wonders, but the disappearance of massive grey roots and vivid colour worked wonders on many levels.

While Buck, Love and their colleagues spent the day being impressed with the transformation actress Jamie Chung as well as all of the writers and influencers coming through the door, Buck was also impressed with what the Lumi10’s Quick Coverage System meant in terms of keeping their schedules as manageable as their clients’ hair and keeping things moving in a time where social distancing and shorter salon times were important. The deeply pigmented Lumi10 formula along with a dedicated accelerator produces similar results to the more traditional salon grade hair colour (such as Joico’s LumiShine collection) in a ten-minute time frame.

To find the right shade, journalists and influencers took a fun quiz so Larisa, Jill and company could demonstrate the colour could tame breakage and restrengthen hair for clients (like myself) with a simple hair routine or fashionista-types who change their style as they would change their shoes. While some of us have to relearn time-management skills as the world opens up, it’s reassuring to know we can at least have something we can squeeze in into an hour or less that makes it look like we have all the time in the world.—Elyse Glickman, US West Coast Editor

























